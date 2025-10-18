STEC denies wrongdoing, says Sino-Thai Tower operates legally and transparently

Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction PCL (STEC) has issued a statement refuting allegations made by Suphanat Minchaiynunt, a Bangkok MP from the People’s Party, confirming that the Sino-Thai Tower operates legally, transparently, and is not involved in any unlawful activities.

In its clarification, STEC’s corporate communications department stated that Sino-Thai Tower is managed by HTR Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of STEC. HTR operates as a commercial office space business, providing office leasing, management, and maintenance services.

According to the company’s internal review, Prince International Co., Ltd. has been leasing office space on the 7th floor of Sino-Thai Tower since October 1, 2023, under a contract running until September 30, 2026, for use as a real estate brokerage office.

HTR Corporation affirmed that its business operations are transparent and fully compliant with legal requirements. All rental documents were thoroughly verified in accordance with the law. The company added that it cannot monitor or predict the subsequent business activities of its tenants and reiterated that the building has no involvement in any illegal acts.