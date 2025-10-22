Suriya denies pressuring Paetongtarn to quit as Pheu Thai leader

He added that he had served as deputy prime minister and transport minister when Paetongtarn was prime minister in the previous government, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work under her leadership.

Pheu Thai leadership transition

Asked whether he was ready to lead Pheu Thai himself, Suriya said he was not yet prepared for the top post and believed the party should be headed by a young-generation leader. He pledged full support for whoever becomes the next leader.

When asked if the new leadership would mark a break from the Shinawatra family’s influence, Suriya said it would be impossible for Pheu Thai to cut ties with the family. Thaksin, he noted, founded Thai Rak Thai and introduced popular policies such as universal healthcare, while his sister Yingluck Shinawatra had also made significant contributions as prime minister.

However, Suriya admitted that the upcoming leader would likely be a new face from within the party and not a member of the Shinawatra family, in order to refresh Pheu Thai’s image and align with modern political trends.

New leadership vote set for October 31

Suriya, who was appointed Pheu Thai’s election director on October 17, has so far unveiled 205 election candidates and set a target of securing at least 200 MPs in the next poll.

After announcing Paetongtarn’s resignation on its official Facebook page, the party confirmed that it would hold a leadership and executive board election at 10am on October 31 during an extraordinary assembly.

Following her resignation, the current executive board became a caretaker committee, which appointed Chusak Sirinil as acting party leader until the new election takes place.