Paetongtarn Steps Down as Pheu Thai Leader, Pledges Total 'Overhaul'

"I chose to resign as party leader to allow the party to conduct this overhaul freely and create a complete, perfect new party," Paetongtarn explained, confirming she will continue as a party member and Head of the Pheu Thai Family.

The announcement followed an urgent meeting with the party's executive committee and MPs.

Acting Party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong later told reporters that Paetongtarn's primary reason was to protect the party's candidates and MPs.

Sorawong disclosed that Paetongtarn's removal from the premiership due to a recent Constitutional Court ethics ruling was the catalyst.

She did not want that specific legal judgement to be used as a "political tool" to threaten Pheu Thai MPs, poach members, or undermine the party's image.

"She views that if there is anything she can do to protect the party, she will do it. That is why she resigned from the party leader position," Sorawong confirmed.

He insisted the party was not destabilised by the departure, noting that Paetongtarn had pledged her full support to the incoming leadership.