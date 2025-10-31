Julapun Amornvivat elected new Pheu Thai leader

On October 31, 2025, the Pheu Thai Party elected Julapun Amornvivat, Chiang Mai MP and former deputy finance minister, as its new leader with 354 votes out of 369, succeeding Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who resigned to avoid potential scrutiny after the Constitutional Court ruled she had violated ethical standards in a leaked audio conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The extraordinary general assembly, chaired by acting party leader Chusak Sirinil, convened at the party headquarters to elect a new executive board and a committee to select candidates for future elections.

In the leadership vote, Julapun secured overwhelming support, with only 15 members abstaining. He becomes Pheu Thai’s ninth party leader since its founding.

A seasoned politician and one of the party’s “young bloods,” Julapun has served as an MP for five terms and entered the Cabinet when Pheu Thai formed the government in 2023 under Prime Ministers Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Within the party, he is widely recognised as a moderniser capable of rebranding the party’s image and preparing it for the next general election.