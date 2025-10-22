Paetongtarn’s political journey: stepping down as party leader to overhaul Pheu Thai

Tracing Paetongtarn’s path — from rise to resignation

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has resigned as leader of the Pheu Thai Party to pave the way for a complete restructuring and overhaul of the party. Her resignation follows a slump in popularity and her removal as prime minister by a Constitutional Court ruling.

Her frontline political arc spans four years, from her emergence to becoming Thailand’s 31st prime minister, before stepping back as party leader to preserve the party and prepare for the coming general election.

Paetongtarn resigned the Pheu Thai leadership on October 22, 2025, a move widely seen as aimed at keeping the party intact amid declining popularity since mid-2025, following controversy over an audio clip of her conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate.

The clip rattled Thai politics. On August 29, 2025, the Constitutional Court, by a 6–3 decision, held that Paetongtarn had seriously breached ethical standards. She was consequently removed as prime minister, reshaping the political equation and enabling the Bhumjaithai Party to form a minority government with support from the People’s Party, on a roadmap to dissolve the House by January 31, 2026.

As Pheu Thai’s ratings failed to rebound, the party suffered warm-up defeats in two by-elections in Si Sa Ket and Kanchanaburi to Bhumjaithai, though it beat the People’s Party in Chiang Rai.

Insiders around Paetongtarn ultimately opted for a defensive move — timing her exit from the leadership to stabilise the party — even as some in Pheu Thai had earlier urged her to step down immediately.