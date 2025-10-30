Pheu Thai set to elect 'Julapun' as party leader, 'Prasert' to return as secretary-general

Pheu Thai will hold its annual extraordinary party meeting tomorrow (Oct 31) to elect its new leadership and executive board. Two key candidates, Chaturon Chaisang and Julapun Amornvivat, were previously announced, but it has now been confirmed that Julapun will be chosen as the party leader. His strong performance in parliament, economic expertise, and effective media communication make him the ideal candidate, especially with the upcoming election debates.

Meanwhile, Chaturon is likely to be nominated as the party’s prime ministerial candidate for future elections. As for the position of secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong will be promoted to deputy party leader, and Prasert Chanruangthong, former deputy prime minister and ex-minister of digital economy and society, will return as the party’s secretary-general.

The party is also expected to name more than 10 deputy leaders, combining senior members and new faces dedicated to pushing the party’s agenda. Notable names include Chusak Sirinil, Wisut Chainarun, Manaporn Charoensri, and Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, among others.