Lt Gen Adul warns this is the last chance for Thailand and Cambodia — comply with the 4-point accord or face consequences

On October 31, 2025, Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, deputy defence minister, warned that the current Thai–Cambodian negotiations were the “last opportunity” for both sides to follow through on their four-point agreement, saying that if they failed to act, “just wait and see what happens.” He confirmed that the withdrawal includes heavy weapons together with their gunners but excludes main combat troops, admitting that the army is facing challenges on multiple fronts.

Lt Gen Adul said that the Second Army Region of Thailand met with Cambodia’s Military Region 4 as part of the implementation of the Thai–Cambodian government agreement signed earlier by the prime minister and defence minister within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

The army, he said, had assigned the Second Army Region to discuss four key issues, particularly the relocation of high-destructive-power weapons, to be carried out in three phases. The first phase will involve withdrawing rocket systems and artillery of 155 mm calibre and above within 21 days, under inspection by representatives from both sides or ASEAN Observer Teams (AOT). These observers will verify whether the commitments are being met, and full details will later be published showing what has been withdrawn. “Please trust that the military is following the plan,” Adul said. “If you don’t believe it, I don’t know what else to say.”