Deputy Defence Minister checks readiness for border clearance plan

Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Deputy Defence Minister, said on Friday that he visited Surasinghanat Camp in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, to inspect the readiness of troops, equipment, and plans to ensure operations comply with international standards.

He confirmed that all forces were fully prepared and awaiting the right time to act.

Regarding Cambodia’s movement of civilians into areas opposite Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew, Adul said the issue was on their side, but Thailand’s sovereignty must come first. “I assure the public that our forces are sufficient and ready,” he said.

He added that the upcoming operation would proceed under martial law but would involve not only the military but also police, administrative officials, volunteers, and forestry officers, following international standards.