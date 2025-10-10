Deputy Defence Minister checks readiness for border clearance plan

Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Deputy Defence Minister, said on Friday that he visited Surasinghanat Camp in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, to inspect the readiness of troops, equipment, and plans to ensure operations comply with international standards.
He confirmed that all forces were fully prepared and awaiting the right time to act.
Regarding Cambodia’s movement of civilians into areas opposite Ban Nong Chan and Nong Ya Kaew, Adul said the issue was on their side, but Thailand’s sovereignty must come first. “I assure the public that our forces are sufficient and ready,” he said.
He added that the upcoming operation would proceed under martial law but would involve not only the military but also police, administrative officials, volunteers, and forestry officers, following international standards.
On Cambodia’s protest against Thailand’s demining operations, Adul affirmed that such activities were conducted entirely within Thai territory.
Responding to Cambodia’s claim about the General Border Committee (GBC) agreement — in which both sides agreed to find resolutions through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) — Adul said Thailand had followed the correct course by using the Defence Ministry’s bilateral mechanism and coordinating at both provincial and regional levels to request an evacuation plan from Cambodia.
“But Cambodia has failed to act, instead distorting facts and playing the victim on the world stage,” he noted.
Asked when the operation to push back settlers in line with international norms would begin, Adul said it depended on the situation and responsible agencies. The administrative sector’s posting of eviction notices is just part of creating conditions conducive to operation, he added.
“I understand the public’s frustration — we all share it, including frontline troops and provincial governors. The Regional Border Committee (RBC) has received no response, neither has the GBC at ministerial level nor the JBC under the Foreign Ministry. If both bodies continue to stall, we reserve the right to defend our national sovereignty,” he stated.
He concluded by reaffirming, “Thai soil must remain Thai — that cannot change. Please send your moral support to our border soldiers so they can perform their duty freely. I believe the government, the armed forces, and the people are united in protecting our sovereignty under international principles.”