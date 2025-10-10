Thai Minister Seeks Peaceful Path with Cambodia, Sets Four Conditions for Talks

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has laid out four non-negotiable conditions for resuming substantive peace talks with Cambodia, even as he welcomed the United States' offer to help facilitate dialogue.
Speaking in Bangkok on Friday after meeting with Thai business leaders operating in Cambodia, Sihasak sought to reassure the private sector that the government understood their concerns following a recent deterioration in diplomatic ties.
The meeting included representatives from key Thai industries in Cambodia, including retail, finance, healthcare, tourism, and real estate, all of whom have been impacted by the strained relations.
"Thailand and Cambodia are neighbours and must coexist peacefully," Sihasak stated, emphasising that Cambodia's stability and progress were also in Thailand's national interest.
He stressed that the current situation was "not what Thailand desired" and reiterated Thailand's preference for peaceful, bilateral negotiations to resolve the dispute.
Cambodia Accused of Evasion
However, the Minister accused Cambodia of having previously "evaded serious negotiation," leading to uncertainty over its genuine commitment to dialogue.
He pointed to Cambodia's use of international forums, such as the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September, to publicly accuse Thailand as an example of creating an unfair advantage rather than engaging in sincere two-party talks.
Sihasak confirmed that while restoring full diplomatic relations remains a distant prospect, Thailand is prepared to engage in serious negotiation, but only if four key conditions—previously presented to Cambodia—are met:
Verification of Weapon Withdrawal: Heavy weapons must be withdrawn from the border area and verified by an ASEAN observer team.
Serious Demining: Concrete steps must be taken to clear landmines.
Cross-Border Crime Crackdown: A rigorous effort to combat organised crime, particularly call centres and online scammers.
Territorial Encroachment: Resolution of the long-standing issue concerning two villages, Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, where Thai territory has allegedly been encroached upon, an issue attributed to Cambodia’s internal political problems.
"These four conditions must make progress first," he affirmed, linking the resolution of these issues to further steps, including the easing of cross-border trade restrictions.
Addressing a recent offer from US President Donald Trump to mediate, Sihasak drew a careful distinction regarding the US role.
He re-emphasised Thailand's preference for direct talks with Cambodia, but clarified that "if the United States, in good faith, wishes to act as a facilitator—not a negotiator—Thailand would not object."