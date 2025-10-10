Thai Minister Seeks Peaceful Path with Cambodia, Sets Four Conditions for Talks

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has laid out four non-negotiable conditions for resuming substantive peace talks with Cambodia, even as he welcomed the United States' offer to help facilitate dialogue.

Speaking in Bangkok on Friday after meeting with Thai business leaders operating in Cambodia, Sihasak sought to reassure the private sector that the government understood their concerns following a recent deterioration in diplomatic ties.

The meeting included representatives from key Thai industries in Cambodia, including retail, finance, healthcare, tourism, and real estate, all of whom have been impacted by the strained relations.

"Thailand and Cambodia are neighbours and must coexist peacefully," Sihasak stated, emphasising that Cambodia's stability and progress were also in Thailand's national interest.

He stressed that the current situation was "not what Thailand desired" and reiterated Thailand's preference for peaceful, bilateral negotiations to resolve the dispute.

Cambodia Accused of Evasion

However, the Minister accused Cambodia of having previously "evaded serious negotiation," leading to uncertainty over its genuine commitment to dialogue.

He pointed to Cambodia's use of international forums, such as the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September, to publicly accuse Thailand as an example of creating an unfair advantage rather than engaging in sincere two-party talks.