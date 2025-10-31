Deputy defence minister urges Veera not to pressure troops to storm Nong Chan

On Oct 31, 2025, at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence, Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, deputy minister of defence, commented on the case of activist Veera Somkwamkid leading crowds with a backhoe into the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo areas of Sa Kaeo province to evict Cambodian occupants who have allegedly encroached on Thai sovereignty.
He said that while still in uniform in 2011, he experienced a similar incident involving the same individual. He appealed for officials to be given the freedom to carry out their duties, noting that the people facing them on the other side are Cambodian and constitute a potential threat. He urged soldiers on the front line to concentrate on the tasks before them. Although everyone shares patriotic sentiment, in such circumstances soldiers must focus on problem-solving duties such as clearing landmines and other operational tasks. He pleaded with members of the public intending to enter the area to go only to offer moral support rather than compel the military to split attention between front and rear. He recalled having met Veera before and asked for cooperation, which had been forthcoming, and said he believed the Burapha Task Force already had ways to handle the matter.
When asked whether Veera’s actions risked violating the Thailand–Cambodia ceasefire agreement, Lt Gen Adul said he did not know, but asked the Burapha Task Force — the military formation responsible — to protect the nation and use existing mechanisms to address the problem. He reminded listeners that the prime minister and the defence minister had already signed an agreement with Cambodia outlining the procedures to be followed, and urged those mechanisms to be allowed to proceed. “If no progress is made, then escalate,” he said.
Asked whether Veera had set a deadline demanding that Cambodian occupants leave the area today or face forcible eviction, Lt Gen Adul said he was unaware of any specific ultimatum. He reiterated that discussions had taken place at government level and that action should follow the agreed four-point conditions, which include Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo. He urged parties to pursue those channels first and only increase pressure later if necessary. He added that Thailand is fortunate that the military, government and people share patriotism and unity; nonetheless those carrying out operations are soldiers who face risks — underground explosives, small-arms fire ahead, and even the possibility of artillery from higher ground.