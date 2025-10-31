Deputy defence minister urges Veera not to pressure troops to storm Nong Chan

On Oct 31, 2025, at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence, Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, deputy minister of defence, commented on the case of activist Veera Somkwamkid leading crowds with a backhoe into the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo areas of Sa Kaeo province to evict Cambodian occupants who have allegedly encroached on Thai sovereignty.

He said that while still in uniform in 2011, he experienced a similar incident involving the same individual. He appealed for officials to be given the freedom to carry out their duties, noting that the people facing them on the other side are Cambodian and constitute a potential threat. He urged soldiers on the front line to concentrate on the tasks before them. Although everyone shares patriotic sentiment, in such circumstances soldiers must focus on problem-solving duties such as clearing landmines and other operational tasks. He pleaded with members of the public intending to enter the area to go only to offer moral support rather than compel the military to split attention between front and rear. He recalled having met Veera before and asked for cooperation, which had been forthcoming, and said he believed the Burapha Task Force already had ways to handle the matter.