NACC clears Paetongtarn of wrongdoing in Pichit Chuenban appointment case

Surapong Isarathaworn, acting secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), announced on Friday that the commission had resolved not to accept a petition seeking an ethics investigation against former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The complaint, forwarded by the Election Commission (EC), alleged that Paetongtarn had acted improperly by approving or failing to oppose the nomination of Pichit Chuenban for a ministerial position, despite his previous conviction by the Supreme Court.

The petition argued that her action breached ethical standards for political office holders.