Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut attends TIME 100 Next gala in New York as one of 2025’s global rising leaders

On the evening of October 30, 2025 (local time), Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of Thailand’s People’s Party, attended The World’s Most Influential Rising Stars Gala in New York City, after being selected as one of TIME 100 Next 2025 honourees in the Leaders category.

TIME’s profile on Natthaphong highlighted his vision for reforming Thailand’s political structure, unlocking economic potential, and restoring justice in Thai society as part of his efforts to advance democracy in the country.

At the event, Natthaphong met several notable attendees, including Irfaan Ali, the 10th and current President of Guyana; Jonathan Bailey, the British actor; Maggie Kang, director of Netflix’s hit animation KPop Demon Hunters; Ayana Johnson, a marine biologist and climate action advocate; and Emi Mahmoud, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador known for her work supporting survivors of the Darfur genocide in Sudan.

Natthaphong said he was particularly struck by Ayana Johnson’s speech, in which she declared:

“I was asked to speak about hope tonight. But I work in climate change, and 2024 was the hottest year in human history. F*ck the hope – what’s the strategy?”

She urged attendees to take meaningful action against climate change by leading through example, such as spending money on environmentally responsible businesses and embracing plant-based diets to reduce environmental impact.