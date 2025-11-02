‘Chat Taopoon’ elected new UTNP secretary-general

The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) on Sunday held a general assembly to elect a new executive board, which saw Chatchawaal Kong-udom, widely known as Chat Taopoon, elected as the party’s new secretary-general, replacing Akanat Promphan.

Most members of the executive board, including party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, retained their positions in the election.

The leadership reshuffle followed Akanat’s resignation as secretary-general in September. Although he remains a UTNP member to retain his MP status, Akanat has made clear his intention to join the ruling Bhumjaithai Party before the next general election.