‘Chat Taopoon’ elected new UTNP secretary-general

The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) on Sunday held a general assembly to elect a new executive board, which saw Chatchawaal Kong-udom, widely known as Chat Taopoon, elected as the party’s new secretary-general, replacing Akanat Promphan.
Most members of the executive board, including party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, retained their positions in the election.
The leadership reshuffle followed Akanat’s resignation as secretary-general in September. Although he remains a UTNP member to retain his MP status, Akanat has made clear his intention to join the ruling Bhumjaithai Party before the next general election.
Before entering politics, Chatchawaal was once suspected of being a chao pho (local godfather) involved in Bangkok’s underground gambling industry. He later served as an elected senator for Bangkok from 2000 to 2006.
In 2012, he founded the Thai Local Power Party, which contested the 2019 general election. He joined the UTNP ahead of the 2023 election and was elected as a party-list MP.
Sunday’s meeting also elected eight deputy party leaders, including Withaya Kaewparadai, Samart Maluleen, Chuenchob Kong-udom, and Naraphat Kaewthong.
After being re-elected as party leader, Pirapan thanked members for their continued trust and support.
He said that over the past two years, while serving as energy minister, he had worked to address key energy issues affecting the public.
Pirapan noted that his administration successfully maintained the cooking gas price at 423 baht per 15 kilogrammes and had continually reduced electricity tariffs to 3.94 baht per unit.
He added that if he continues overseeing the Energy Ministry, he is confident the electricity rate can be lowered further to 3.7 baht per unit.
Pirapan said his policy to reduce power tariffs in 2024 enabled Thais to collectively save more than 270 billion baht, allowing households to spend more and helping to stimulate the economy.
He expressed confidence that Chatchawaal would help drive the party forward with his experience and determination.
In response, Chatchawaal said he was honoured to work alongside Pirapan, whom he praised for his integrity and selfless dedication to serving the country.