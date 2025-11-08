Palang Pracharath proposes PM Anutin appoint Gen Prawit as chief adviser on water management

Suradet Yasawat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), has proposed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appoint Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, PPRP leader and former deputy prime minister, as chief adviser to the prime minister to oversee national water management and disaster prevention.

Suradet said that during Gen Prawit’s tenure as deputy prime minister in charge of water resources, Thailand never experienced serious flood problems. He praised Prawit’s ability to balance water distribution between drought and rainy seasons — a method that required year-long preparation and coordination.

He explained that Prawit’s management style resembled “clearing the pipes before the rains,” ensuring that water flowed efficiently and did not accumulate in flood-prone zones.

“When Gen Prawit was in charge, every morning he called related agencies for breakfast meetings to discuss water levels and drought situations. He managed it in a military-style command structure, ensuring all units worked together,” Suradet said.