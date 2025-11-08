Palang Pracharath proposes PM Anutin appoint Gen Prawit as chief adviser on water management

Suradet Yasawat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), has proposed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appoint Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, PPRP leader and former deputy prime minister, as chief adviser to the prime minister to oversee national water management and disaster prevention.
Suradet said that during Gen Prawit’s tenure as deputy prime minister in charge of water resources, Thailand never experienced serious flood problems. He praised Prawit’s ability to balance water distribution between drought and rainy seasons — a method that required year-long preparation and coordination.
He explained that Prawit’s management style resembled “clearing the pipes before the rains,” ensuring that water flowed efficiently and did not accumulate in flood-prone zones.
“When Gen Prawit was in charge, every morning he called related agencies for breakfast meetings to discuss water levels and drought situations. He managed it in a military-style command structure, ensuring all units worked together,” Suradet said.
He criticised the current Department of Water Resources, claiming it lacked effective coordination and technical expertise, unlike under Gen Prawit’s leadership.
Suradet suggested that, since the Palang Pracharath Party is now part of the coalition government, the prime minister should formally invite Gen Prawit to assume the advisory role, saying he is uniquely qualified given his eight years of experience handling national water issues.
“Even when facing natural disasters, Prawit could turn a severe crisis into a manageable one. No one else has his experience and success in this field,” Suradet said, adding that whether Prawit accepts or declines would depend on him, but the government should at least seek his advice.
On the ongoing flood situation caused by multiple storms, Suradet said Gen Prawit’s water redistribution method could help mitigate future disasters, alongside constructing medium- and small-scale reservoirs nationwide in critical areas identified through hydrological surveys.
He also urged provincial governors to stay vigilant, noting that Prime Minister Anutin, who concurrently serves as Interior Minister, should convene urgent meetings to prioritise natural disaster prevention.
Suradet stressed that each governor must coordinate across agencies and alert residents in advance, designating specific safe zones for evacuation and ensuring that officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation are ready with boats and rescue equipment.
“Preparation is always better than reaction. Especially in economic zones, floods must be prevented at all costs because the damage could be enormous,” Suradet concluded.