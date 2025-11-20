Anutin declares readiness for Dec. 12 dissolution, conceding the situation ‘can’t go on’

At the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed the current political situation during the seminar PRACHACHAT OUTLOOK THAILAND 2026: Adjust – Change – Move Forward.



He said that a general election is inevitable next year because the political realities have reached a point where “it simply can’t go on”.

He admitted frankly that a minority government could not function:



“Don’t even bother with a no-confidence debate — we would lose. I already said January 31, 2026, but if you (the opposition) can’t wait until then, that’s fine.”

Anutin added: “If you want me to dissolve the House on December 12, 2025, the day Parliament reconvenes, I’m ready to dissolve it.”