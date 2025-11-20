Anutin declares readiness for Dec. 12 dissolution, conceding the situation ‘can’t go on’

At the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed the current political situation during the seminar PRACHACHAT OUTLOOK THAILAND 2026: Adjust – Change – Move Forward.
He said that a general election is inevitable next year because the political realities have reached a point where “it simply can’t go on”.
He admitted frankly that a minority government could not function:
“Don’t even bother with a no-confidence debate — we would lose. I already said January 31, 2026, but if you (the opposition) can’t wait until then, that’s fine.”
Anutin added: “If you want me to dissolve the House on December 12, 2025, the day Parliament reconvenes, I’m ready to dissolve it.”
He said that if dissolution happens on that date, several tasks will inevitably remain unfinished and he should not be blamed for it.
“If you insist on a censure debate and then force a vote, we will lose regardless of how well we debate or how well we explain things. A minority government is never a win-win. Right now, I’m not trying to create a win-win for politics — I’m trying to create a win-win for the people. If they get 3–4 months of benefit, or even 2–3 months, I’m happy. No problem.”
Anutin expressed confidence in his party’s policies, saying the real contest will take place in the next election.
“Use your judgement next year — it’s an important year. If you make the right choice, Thailand will leap forward, not just continue, but move ahead with greater speed and strength. We will return to global radar. Every country will pay attention to us again.”