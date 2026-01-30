Nation Poll reveals what political parties must prioritise based on public demands



3. Corruption: Strengthening Anti-Corruption Measures (23.27%)

More than 23% of respondents emphasised the need for stronger action against corruption and fraudulent bidding processes. This reflects a direct link between corruption and the quality of life for ordinary citizens. Proposals should include real-time procurement transparency, the use of technology to limit officer discretion, and imposing severe penalties for corruption.

4. Debt Relief: Tackling Household and Informal Debt (22.05%)

With 22% of respondents concerned about household and informal debt, the issue of debt relief remains crucial. Political parties are urged to create systems for debt restructuring, not just temporary moratoriums, and to improve control over informal lending. They should also push for systems that enable low-income earners to access fair credit and build financial security.



Broader Issues: Social Divisions, Education, and Environmental Challenges

Other notable concerns include social divisions (7%) and the impact of climate change (3.46%). Political parties should ensure that education reforms address skills development to match the needs of the labour market, and environmental policies actively tackle PM2.5 pollution and related crises.

While the top issues are clear, political parties must recognise that these are not just election slogans; they reflect the real, lived concerns of the people. Citizens are demanding action, not promises.

As Dr Chettha emphasised, these issues are structural and urgent, requiring immediate focus and policy reform to ensure Thailand can progress sustainably, ensuring the wellbeing of its citizens for years to come.