Nation Poll reveals what political parties must prioritise based on public demands

Asst Prof Dr Chettha Sapyen, Director of Nation Poll, revealed the findings of a recent survey of 10,890 respondents across all regions of Thailand. The survey asked participants about the issues they want the new government to address during the first 100 days in office.
The results of the poll shed light on the key priorities that political parties must address to align with public demands. These results offer valuable insights, not just for election campaigns, but also for shaping future policies that resonate with the Thai population. The top issues were not simply abstract concepts, but clear, actionable areas that the government must focus on. These include the economy, cost of living, corruption, and debt relief—critical matters that Thai citizens feel cannot be delayed any longer.
1. Economy: Raising Income, Wages, and Supporting SMEs (41.91%)
The issue of economic growth, particularly regarding income levels, wages, and support for SMEs, was identified as the most pressing. The focus here is not just about overall GDP growth but ensuring that people’s income can meet the rising cost of living. Political parties are urged to propose policies that adjust wages to align with the real cost of living in different regions, create systems of support for small businesses beyond loans, and invest in local economic development.
2. Cost of Living: Reducing Utility and Travel Costs (33.20%)
Over 33% of respondents expressed concern about the rising costs of utilities, transport, and daily essentials. This issue transcends technicalities—it's about fairness in policy-making. Political parties must consider energy reforms, transparent pricing for public transport, and using government powers to curb monopolies that inflate costs for consumers.
3. Corruption: Strengthening Anti-Corruption Measures (23.27%)
More than 23% of respondents emphasised the need for stronger action against corruption and fraudulent bidding processes. This reflects a direct link between corruption and the quality of life for ordinary citizens. Proposals should include real-time procurement transparency, the use of technology to limit officer discretion, and imposing severe penalties for corruption.
4. Debt Relief: Tackling Household and Informal Debt (22.05%)
With 22% of respondents concerned about household and informal debt, the issue of debt relief remains crucial. Political parties are urged to create systems for debt restructuring, not just temporary moratoriums, and to improve control over informal lending. They should also push for systems that enable low-income earners to access fair credit and build financial security.
Other notable concerns include social divisions (7%) and the impact of climate change (3.46%). Political parties should ensure that education reforms address skills development to match the needs of the labour market, and environmental policies actively tackle PM2.5 pollution and related crises.
While the top issues are clear, political parties must recognise that these are not just election slogans; they reflect the real, lived concerns of the people. Citizens are demanding action, not promises.
As Dr Chettha emphasised, these issues are structural and urgent, requiring immediate focus and policy reform to ensure Thailand can progress sustainably, ensuring the wellbeing of its citizens for years to come.