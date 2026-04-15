Anutin signals new cost-of-living scheme as Thailand watches oil risks

On foreign affairs, the prime minister referred to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and his delegation, who had travelled to countries in the Middle East, including Oman and Iran, to discuss logistics, trade and conditions beneficial to Thailand, as well as to monitor the situation and look after Thai nationals in the region.

He said he had received reports that discussions with countries in the Middle East were progressing positively and that Thailand had been well received by its counterparts, which would help strengthen economic cooperation and security in the future.

Government studies new model for cost-of-living support

On measures to help ease living costs, Anutin said the government would accelerate assistance efforts with the main goal of reducing the burden on the public, within the legal framework.

He said a new project model is now being considered in order to build on previous ideas more effectively. This includes electricity bill support, with the government planning to set an appropriate power tariff for the first 200 units of electricity used by all households.

In addition, the government is preparing to promote the sale of low-cost consumer goods in cooperation with the Commerce Ministry and the Interior Ministry, distributing quality products at affordable prices to people in every district nationwide. The move is intended to help reduce living costs and expand consumer choice.

PM vows tougher action on security and faster state performance

On the domestic security situation, Anutin referred to unrest in certain areas and said the government would move quickly to restore public confidence in safety.

He said security agencies and the Royal Thai Police had been instructed to urgently track down those responsible and bring them to justice, while insisting that weapons must not be used to harm fellow citizens.

Towards the end of the interview, the prime minister said his visits to affected areas were not simply about offering moral support to any one person, but about hearing first-hand accounts from the ground so that the information could be used in shaping policy and practical action for all agencies.

He said the government currently remained stable and had earned the trust of the public, and therefore needed to step up its performance and push policies forward in full.

Anutin also stressed the importance of efficiency in the work of state agencies, saying that if delays or underperformance were found, the government would be ready to adjust personnel as appropriate to ensure the most effective policy implementation possible.

He also offered encouragement to officials working in the field and reaffirmed that the government would fully exercise its authority in administering the country, with the interests of the public as its top priority.

He added that he would personally monitor and evaluate progress closely.