Anutin’s four ‘jiayou’ cheers dominate Sichuan media coverage

She noted that Sichuan Online, a major news outlet under Sichuan Daily, covered Anutin’s appearance at the 2026 Thailand–China (Sichuan) Investment and Economic Forum. Instead of focusing primarily on trade or investment, the outlet highlighted his Chinese remarks in a headline noting that the Thai prime minister had repeated ‘jiayou’ four times.

At the end of his keynote address, Anutin delivered four lines: ‘Jiayou Thailand, jiayou Sichuan, jiayou China, jiayou good friends.’

‘Jiayou’ is a widely used Chinese expression of encouragement that can be understood as ‘keep going’, ‘come on’ or ‘let us move forward together’.

Sichuan Online described the remarks as a sincere expression of Anutin’s desire to strengthen relations between Thailand and China, as well as cooperation between Thailand and Sichuan. His remarks were greeted with warm applause from participants.