Thailand ‘confident’ ahead of do-or-die World Cup qualifier in China

The War Elephants sit third in Group C on four points from four games. Second-placed China are aiming to seal their place in the third qualifying round with a win tonight that would also end Thailand’s hopes of a first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.
The Thais will be seeking revenge for the 2-1 loss they suffered to China in their opening qualifier last November in Bangkok.
Piyapong acknowledged tonight’s clash was do-or-die for Thailand, adding the team was 99.9% ready despite a few injuries.
“The Thai players are fired up to beat China and take all three points for the country,” he said.
Thailand’s head coach Masatada Ishii has prepared a strategy aimed at grabbing the win on Chinese soil, he added.
However, he warned the Chinese team had strengthened by adding four to five naturalised foreign players since beating Thailand 2-1 at Rajamangala National Stadium on November 16.
But with a strong physical and mental attitude, I am confident that our players can beat the Chinese as the visiting team,” he said.
South Korea top Group C with 10 points from three wins and one draw. Singapore are bottom on 1 point.
A win for Thailand tonight would put them level on points with China ahead of their final-round clash with Singapore. China face a tougher challenge in their last match, drawn against South Korea.
The top two teams from each of the nine groups will advance to the third round, where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided.
China vs Thailand will kick off at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Centre Stadium at 7pm tonight (Thailand time), with live coverage on Thairath TV.