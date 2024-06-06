Thailand ‘confident’ ahead of do-or-die World Cup qualifier in China

Piyapong acknowledged tonight’s clash was do-or-die for Thailand, adding the team was 99.9% ready despite a few injuries.

“The Thai players are fired up to beat China and take all three points for the country,” he said.

Thailand’s head coach Masatada Ishii has prepared a strategy aimed at grabbing the win on Chinese soil, he added.

However, he warned the Chinese team had strengthened by adding four to five naturalised foreign players since beating Thailand 2-1 at Rajamangala National Stadium on November 16.

But with a strong physical and mental attitude, I am confident that our players can beat the Chinese as the visiting team,” he said.