Rambolek unleashes confidence against Silent Assassin Kovtun At ONE Fight Night 32

The Thai sensation enters the contest riding a three-fight winning streak, coming off a spectacular stoppage victory over Parham Gheirati at ONE Fight Night 29 in March. With momentum firmly in his corner, Rambolek has meticulously analysed his upcoming opponent.
"Dmitrii Kovtun is a good fighter, no doubt. I never underestimate anyone. But I watched his fights and came up with a plan to deal with him in the ring," Rambolek said.
Kovtun has gained notoriety as a "Thai Killer" after defeating prominent fighters like Ferrari Fairtex and Suablack Tor Pran49. However, Rambolek remains unimpressed by the Russian's southpaw style, citing his previous victory over Thai knockout artist Kulabdam.
"[Kovtun] seems to run out of steam towards the end and doesn't have a tight defence. He likes to wait and counter. His strength is his left hook, but I have no problem with his southpaw style. Don't forget I beat Kulabdam, and he's a southpaw, too," Rambolek said.
The tactically astute Rambolek plans to exploit perceived weaknesses in Kovtun's defence, particularly focusing on his kicking arsenal while remaining ready to deliver another highlight-reel finish.
"For this fight, I'll probably focus more on the kicks because Dmitrii doesn't defend them too well. If I see an opening to knock him out, I'm going for it," the bantamweight said.
Beyond this crucial matchup, the 22-year-old phenom, who earned a US$100,000 contract through his standout performances at ONE Friday Fights, has championship ambitions. He's especially eager to challenge #2-ranked Jonathan "The General" Haggerty if he emerges victorious against Kovtun.
"The top five guys now? They're all good. Anyone's got a shot at the title. But the one I want to fight? That's #2, Jonathan Haggerty. After this fight, if I beat Dmitrii, the next name I'm calling out is Haggerty," Rambolek said.