Rambolek unleashes confidence against Silent Assassin Kovtun At ONE Fight Night 32

The Thai sensation enters the contest riding a three-fight winning streak, coming off a spectacular stoppage victory over Parham Gheirati at ONE Fight Night 29 in March. With momentum firmly in his corner, Rambolek has meticulously analysed his upcoming opponent.

"Dmitrii Kovtun is a good fighter, no doubt. I never underestimate anyone. But I watched his fights and came up with a plan to deal with him in the ring," Rambolek said.

Kovtun has gained notoriety as a "Thai Killer" after defeating prominent fighters like Ferrari Fairtex and Suablack Tor Pran49. However, Rambolek remains unimpressed by the Russian's southpaw style, citing his previous victory over Thai knockout artist Kulabdam.