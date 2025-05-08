Tye Ruotolo eyes MMA crossover after ONE world title defence 

"I'd maybe give it a six or seven," Ruotolo said following his third career victory over Leon at Thailand's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on May 3.
"I felt like I had a little bit of 'ring rust' I had to shake off. I didn't get the sub, and that's what I always come to do,” he said.
The 21-year-old grappling phenom controlled the action throughout their 10-minute contest, but couldn't find the finish against the defensively sound Leon.
"He's a very safe fighter," Ruotolo said.
"If I had a couple more minutes, I feel confident that I would have gotten the catch." Despite their competitive rivalry, Ruotolo expressed respect for his three-time opponent.
"After three matches like that, you can't help but have a lot of respect for the guy. He's got wins over some of the best in the world," Ruotolo said of his rival.
When asked what makes him so difficult to defeat, Ruotolo credited his lifelong dedication to the art of BJJ.
"The fact that I've been doing this every day since I was potty-trained. I feel like I know jiu-jitsu more than anyone, in the most humble way possible," Ruotolo said.
The biggest revelation came when Ruotolo confirmed his long-awaited MMA debut is approaching.
"Very soon. Just working on some logistical side of things, but I can't wait to scrap," Ruotolo said, mentioning Adrian Lee as a potential opponent.
Though acknowledging his striking isn't yet elite, Ruotolo seemed unfazed by the challenge.
"It's not the best, but it's not too bad either. Hopefully, I'll surprise you guys," Ruotolo said.
Ruotolo assured fans he'll continue defending his grappling championship while pursuing MMA success. While he waits for an MMA debut, defending the title first is not off the table.
"Always ready to defend this thing. Anyone who feels like they can take me out at 185, just make sure you text Tom DeBlass, 'cause I'm ready to go," Ruotolo said.