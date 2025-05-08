Tye Ruotolo eyes MMA crossover after ONE world title defence 

"I'd maybe give it a six or seven," Ruotolo said following his third career victory over Leon at Thailand's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on May 3.

"I felt like I had a little bit of 'ring rust' I had to shake off. I didn't get the sub, and that's what I always come to do,” he said.

The 21-year-old grappling phenom controlled the action throughout their 10-minute contest, but couldn't find the finish against the defensively sound Leon.

"He's a very safe fighter," Ruotolo said.

"If I had a couple more minutes, I feel confident that I would have gotten the catch." Despite their competitive rivalry, Ruotolo expressed respect for his three-time opponent.