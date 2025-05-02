Nong-O's fighting legacy lives on through 11-year-old son

The young fighter, who began competing in 2023, trains at the elite Superbon Training Camp alongside Johan Ghazali, Khunsuek, and ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon.

Reflecting on his son's development in the art of the eight limbs, Nong-O said:

"I feel thrilled and proud to see him grow up with my own eyes. And since he likes Muay Thai, and I also teach him myself, that makes me feel even more proud of him."

August's first fight brought natural concerns for the veteran fighter, who has competed in over 300 professional bouts throughout his illustrious career.