Nong-O's fighting legacy lives on through 11-year-old son

The young fighter, who began competing in 2023, trains at the elite Superbon Training Camp alongside Johan Ghazali, Khunsuek, and ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon.
Reflecting on his son's development in the art of the eight limbs, Nong-O said:
"I feel thrilled and proud to see him grow up with my own eyes. And since he likes Muay Thai, and I also teach him myself, that makes me feel even more proud of him."
August's first fight brought natural concerns for the veteran fighter, who has competed in over 300 professional bouts throughout his illustrious career.
"Because it was his first time fighting, I was worried and didn't know if he could fight for real or not. Would he be able to withstand being hit? But when I was with him in the ring, I saw his eyes and I was like, 'Oh, he's ready to fight,'" Nong-O said.
What stands out most to the proud father isn't just August's technical skills but his approach to learning.
"His discipline. He listens to everything I teach him and always tries to do what I and the seniors in the gym teach him," Nong-O said.
Those who have watched the youngster compete often notice something familiar in his fighting style. Nong-O admits he has seen the same.
"Honestly, when I see his fighting style, I feel like I'm watching myself fight. Other people also say the same thing, that this is the kid version of Nong-O," Nong-O said.
As the 38-year-old prepares for his crucial main event bout in US primetime, he finds new meaning in his pursuit of regaining championship gold.
"Of course, I want to become a champion again to inspire my son and to show everyone that a 38-year-old fighter can still win the belt if he trains well enough," Nong-O said.