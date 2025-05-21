ONE Championship delivers $470 million annual economic boost to Thailand 

The study indicates that 82 % of international attendees visited Thailand specifically to experience a live ONE event. Notably, 80 % of international attendees spent at least three nights in Bangkok, and 18 % were first-time visitors to the country.
What's particularly impressive is that 65 % of international attendees extended their stay beyond Bangkok, spending 10 or more days exploring other regions of Thailand.
The promotion draws tourists primarily from Australia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, enhancing Thailand's position as a premier destination for combat sports tourism.
As the world’s largest martial arts organisation, ONE has established itself as a significant contributor to Thailand's sports tourism sector. With a worldwide broadcast to over 190 countries, its events are not just entertainment spectacles, but also genuine economic engines for the country via content and events.
According to the report, the retail and leisure sectors are the greatest beneficiaries of ONE's events in Thailand, receiving US$105 million annually, followed by accommodation at US$54 million per year, and food and beverage at US$38 million per year.
Nielsen also estimates that ONE's monthly US primetime event series, ONE Fight Night, which is hosted at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, generates nearly US$7 million per show in economic impact to the country. In addition, its weekly Asia primetime event series, ONE Friday Fights, which is also held at Lumpinee Stadium, creates over US$7 million per show of economic value-add.
Nielsen’s April 2025 Economic Impact Study reveals that ONE Championship's numbered events, such as ONE 170 at Bangkok’s Impact Arena, deliver nearly US$21 million per show of economic value-add to Thailand via tourism, retail, and food and beverage activities.
These numbered events – considered the organisation’s crown jewels – often feature two to five World Title bouts and a completely sold-out arena.
As Thailand continues to diversify its tourism offerings beyond traditional attractions, ONE Championship's growing presence demonstrates how strategic sports entertainment investments can yield substantial economic dividends for Thailand while showcasing the nation’s cultural martial arts heritage on a global stage.