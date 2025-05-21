ONE Championship delivers $470 million annual economic boost to Thailand 

The study indicates that 82 % of international attendees visited Thailand specifically to experience a live ONE event. Notably, 80 % of international attendees spent at least three nights in Bangkok, and 18 % were first-time visitors to the country.

What's particularly impressive is that 65 % of international attendees extended their stay beyond Bangkok, spending 10 or more days exploring other regions of Thailand.

The promotion draws tourists primarily from Australia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, enhancing Thailand's position as a premier destination for combat sports tourism.