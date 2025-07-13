Thailand face relegation threat in VNL as Canada clash looms

SUNDAY, JULY 13, 2025

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team must beat Canada — or at the very least lose by 2-3 sets — to avoid relegation from the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The team’s survival in the top-tier VNL is now at stake as their campaign enters a critical phase. Thailand’s situation became clearer after France defeated South Korea 3-0 in their pool 9 match in Chiba, Japan, on Sunday morning.

Under head coach César Hernández González — who previously coached South Korea in 2022 and 2023 — the French team delivered a dominant performance, winning in straight sets: 25-17, 25-19, and 25-21.

Despite the loss, South Korea remain 17th in the standings with five points from one win and 11 defeats. They have won 11 sets and lost 35, giving them a set ratio of 0.314.

Thailand currently sit at the bottom of the table in 18th place, also with five points from one win and 10 losses. However, they have won only nine sets and lost 31, resulting in a lower set ratio of 0.290.

Thailand’s fate will be decided in their final match against Canada at 3am on Monday (Thai time), with the following scenarios:

  • If Thailand lose 0-3: Their set total would remain at nine wins and increase to 34 losses, dropping their set ratio to 0.264. This would confirm relegation.
     
  • If Thailand lose 1-3: They would have 10 sets won and 34 lost, with a set ratio of 0.294 — still finishing bottom and relegated.
     
  • If Thailand lose 2-3: This would be their only chance of survival. With 11 sets won and 34 lost, their set ratio would rise to 0.323, allowing them to overtake South Korea and climb to 17th, thereby avoiding relegation.
     
  • If Thailand beat Canada (by any score): This is the most favourable outcome. With two wins, Thailand would surpass South Korea in match victories, ensuring their place in the VNL without needing to calculate set ratios.

The match against Canada will therefore be a do-or-die showdown for the Thai side — one that fans will be watching anxiously, hoping to see their beloved “Thai spikers” remain in volleyball’s top flight.

 

