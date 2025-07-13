Thailand face relegation threat in VNL as Canada clash looms

The team’s survival in the top-tier VNL is now at stake as their campaign enters a critical phase. Thailand’s situation became clearer after France defeated South Korea 3-0 in their pool 9 match in Chiba, Japan, on Sunday morning.

Under head coach César Hernández González — who previously coached South Korea in 2022 and 2023 — the French team delivered a dominant performance, winning in straight sets: 25-17, 25-19, and 25-21.