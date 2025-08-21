Thai Hosts Tighten Rules for 2025 SEA Games

Thailand, the host of the 2025 SEA Games, is implementing strict passport and random gender verification checks to prevent cheating at the event.

The announcement comes as Cambodia confirms it will send a delegation of 600 athletes and a total of 800 officials to the games.

The measures were outlined at the Chef de Mission Seminar held on 20 August at The Grand Fourwings Hotel in Bangkok.

The meeting was led by Asst Prof Pimol Srivikorn, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, and Chaiyapak Siriwat, CEO of the Southeast Asian Games Federation.

Though the head of the Cambodian delegation did not attend in person, they joined the meeting online to confirm their country's participation, stating that they will be sending over 600 athletes and a total of around 800 people.

This is a reduction from their previous delegation of more than 1,600.