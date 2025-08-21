Thai Hosts Tighten Rules for 2025 SEA Games

Thailand, the host of the 2025 SEA Games, is implementing strict passport and random gender verification checks to prevent cheating at the event.
The announcement comes as Cambodia confirms it will send a delegation of 600 athletes and a total of 800 officials to the games.
The measures were outlined at the Chef de Mission Seminar held on 20 August at The Grand Fourwings Hotel in Bangkok.
The meeting was led by Asst Prof Pimol Srivikorn, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, and Chaiyapak Siriwat, CEO of the Southeast Asian Games Federation.
Though the head of the Cambodian delegation did not attend in person, they joined the meeting online to confirm their country's participation, stating that they will be sending over 600 athletes and a total of around 800 people.
This is a reduction from their previous delegation of more than 1,600.
"This SEA Games will be strict from the moment delegations arrive in Thailand, throughout the competition, and until they return home," Chaiyapak said. "If we find any falsification or impersonation, the person will be immediately disqualified and prosecuted."
In addition to these measures, the 2025 SEA Games will be the first to feature Thailand's "Green SEA Games" initiative. This concept aims to create an environmentally friendly event by reducing carbon emissions and using clean energy.
The opening and closing ceremonies have also been moved from Sanam Luang to Rajamangala National Stadium to ensure the highest level of safety for all athletes.
The 2025 SEA Games, hosted across three main provinces—Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla—will not only be a stage for regional athletic prowess but also a reflection of Thailand's serious effort to raise the standards and credibility of the ASEAN competition to a global level.