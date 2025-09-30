Thailand clears air with world pétanque chief, secures approval for SEA Games

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOC Thailand) has successfully resolved a dispute with the World Pétanque and Bowls Federation (WPBF), ensuring that pétanque will remain in the programme of the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand will host from December 9–20, 2025.

Led by its president Pimol Srivikorn, the Thai delegation travelled to France on Monday (September 29) to meet WPBF president Claude Azéma. The talks concluded with the WPBF lifting its suspension of Thailand, allowing pétanque athletes to compete for medals as scheduled.