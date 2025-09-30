Thailand clears air with world pétanque chief, secures approval for SEA Games

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOC Thailand) has successfully resolved a dispute with the World Pétanque and Bowls Federation (WPBF), ensuring that pétanque will remain in the programme of the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand will host from December 9–20, 2025.
Led by its president Pimol Srivikorn, the Thai delegation travelled to France on Monday (September 29) to meet WPBF president Claude Azéma. The talks concluded with the WPBF lifting its suspension of Thailand, allowing pétanque athletes to compete for medals as scheduled.
The breakthrough came after the Thai representatives presented a formal letter of commitment from the government, co-signed by Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow and Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee.
The letter confirmed Thailand’s readiness to adjust its rules and practices in line with WPBF standards. Satisfied with the assurances, Azéma gave the green light for pétanque to return to the SEA Games.
Following the talks, Pimol expressed gratitude to all parties involved, especially Thamanat and Kongsak.
“This was a team effort that brought success. I am happy for all the athletes and for the Thai people. At the very least, Thailand’s reputation and credibility in ASEAN have been restored,” Pimol said.