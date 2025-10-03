AIS PLAY teams up with the NBA to broadcast the 2025–26 season live

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 03, 2025

AIS PLAY goes all-in on sports content, teaming up with the NBA to broadcast the 2025–26 season live — packages available from 249 baht per month (excluding VAT).

AIS PLAY reinforces its position as Thailand’s number one hub for entertainment and sports by offering a comprehensive National Basketball Association (NBA) viewing experience. The “NBA 2025-26” package is now available, catering to sports enthusiasts and streaming lovers alike.

Fans can enjoy top-tier basketball action along with premium entertainment at an affordable price. The package includes live broadcast rights from both the NBA and Prime Video, seamlessly combined with AIS PLAY’s own direct streaming rights — delivering over 290 key matches, all with full Thai commentary.

This includes regular-season and playoff games, the NBA All-Star, and the NBA Finals. The 2025–26 NBA season is set to tip off in Thailand on Wednesday (October 22).

AIS PLAY teams up with the NBA to broadcast the 2025–26 season live

Rungtip Jarusiripipat, head of the entertainment department at Advanced Info Service (AIS), said the company has continuously developed AIS PLAY into Thailand’s largest all-in-one entertainment hub, powered by the best network and curated global content.

“Bringing in world-class content like the NBA marks another key step in expanding our audience base and enhancing the viewing experience,” she said.

“Basketball fans can now enjoy every key match on AIS PLAY, along with exclusive NBA access and premium entertainment from Prime Video—delivering excitement anytime, anywhere.”

This partnership also plays a vital role in strengthening the basketball scene in Thailand, Rungtip added.

AIS PLAY teams up with the NBA to broadcast the 2025–26 season live

Wayne Chang, managing director of NBA Asia, said this collaboration not only expands the association’s reach but also strengthens the bond between Thai fans and the NBA, making the game more accessible than ever before.

“As we look ahead to the new NBA season, there’s so much to be excited about — from rising stars to unforgettable rivalries. And now fans in Thailand will have even more ways to follow their favourite teams and players,” he said.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with AIS as we continue to grow the game and bring the NBA closer to our fans.”

AIS customers can watch live NBA preseason games for free on October 4, 6, 10, 12, and 16, 2025 on AIS PLAY. Beginning this month, AIS is offering NBA fans great-value new packages, including:

  • NBA 2025–26 Package [249 baht/month (excluding VAT)] – Watch every major NBA game live, including the regular season, playoffs, and the special All-Star Weekend, all via AIS PLAY. This package also comes with Prime Video, giving you access to world-class entertainment plus marquee regular-season matchups and key tentpole events, including the Emirates NBA Cup, Play-In Tournament, and NBA Finals. Subscribe by dialing *678*23# and pressing call (Available for viewing until June 30, 2026)
     
  • PLAY SPORTS Package [599 baht/month (excluding VAT)] – Enjoy premium sports channels and world-class sporting events, including the Premier League, NFL, and NBA, via AIS PLAY. Plus, get access to a wide variety of content from Prime Video. Subscribe by dialing *678*88# and pressing call (Available for subscription starting October 15, 2025)
     
  • PLAY ULTIMATE+SPORTS Package [1,499 baht/month for the first 12 months, then 1,799 baht/month (excluding VAT) thereafter] – Get the ultimate all-in-one entertainment and sports experience in a single package. Enjoy premium global channels and top-tier content, including sports coverage from the Premier League, NFL, and NBA via AIS PLAY. This package also includes access to leading streaming platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and more. Subscribe by dialing *678*1# and pressing call

AIS PLAY teams up with the NBA to broadcast the 2025–26 season live

All AIS mobile users as well as AIS 3BB FIBRE3 subscribers can enjoy seamless access to premium sports and entertainment content anytime, anywhere via AIS PLAY, on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, all on Thailand’s best network. 

This reinforces AIS’s role as a leading digital platform delivering a complete range of sports and entertainment content in Thailand. 

For more details, visit https://www.ais.th/en/consumers/entertainment/ais-play 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy