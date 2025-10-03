AIS PLAY teams up with the NBA to broadcast the 2025–26 season live

AIS PLAY reinforces its position as Thailand’s number one hub for entertainment and sports by offering a comprehensive National Basketball Association (NBA) viewing experience. The “NBA 2025-26” package is now available, catering to sports enthusiasts and streaming lovers alike.
Fans can enjoy top-tier basketball action along with premium entertainment at an affordable price. The package includes live broadcast rights from both the NBA and Prime Video, seamlessly combined with AIS PLAY’s own direct streaming rights — delivering over 290 key matches, all with full Thai commentary.
This includes regular-season and playoff games, the NBA All-Star, and the NBA Finals. The 2025–26 NBA season is set to tip off in Thailand on Wednesday (October 22).
Rungtip Jarusiripipat, head of the entertainment department at Advanced Info Service (AIS), said the company has continuously developed AIS PLAY into Thailand’s largest all-in-one entertainment hub, powered by the best network and curated global content.
“Bringing in world-class content like the NBA marks another key step in expanding our audience base and enhancing the viewing experience,” she said.
“Basketball fans can now enjoy every key match on AIS PLAY, along with exclusive NBA access and premium entertainment from Prime Video—delivering excitement anytime, anywhere.”
This partnership also plays a vital role in strengthening the basketball scene in Thailand, Rungtip added.
Wayne Chang, managing director of NBA Asia, said this collaboration not only expands the association’s reach but also strengthens the bond between Thai fans and the NBA, making the game more accessible than ever before.
“As we look ahead to the new NBA season, there’s so much to be excited about — from rising stars to unforgettable rivalries. And now fans in Thailand will have even more ways to follow their favourite teams and players,” he said.
“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with AIS as we continue to grow the game and bring the NBA closer to our fans.”
AIS customers can watch live NBA preseason games for free on October 4, 6, 10, 12, and 16, 2025 on AIS PLAY. Beginning this month, AIS is offering NBA fans great-value new packages, including:
All AIS mobile users as well as AIS 3BB FIBRE3 subscribers can enjoy seamless access to premium sports and entertainment content anytime, anywhere via AIS PLAY, on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, all on Thailand’s best network.
This reinforces AIS’s role as a leading digital platform delivering a complete range of sports and entertainment content in Thailand.
For more details, visit https://www.ais.th/en/consumers/entertainment/ais-play