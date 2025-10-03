AIS PLAY teams up with the NBA to broadcast the 2025–26 season live

Rungtip Jarusiripipat, head of the entertainment department at Advanced Info Service (AIS), said the company has continuously developed AIS PLAY into Thailand’s largest all-in-one entertainment hub, powered by the best network and curated global content.

“Bringing in world-class content like the NBA marks another key step in expanding our audience base and enhancing the viewing experience,” she said.

“Basketball fans can now enjoy every key match on AIS PLAY, along with exclusive NBA access and premium entertainment from Prime Video—delivering excitement anytime, anywhere.”

This partnership also plays a vital role in strengthening the basketball scene in Thailand, Rungtip added.

Wayne Chang, managing director of NBA Asia, said this collaboration not only expands the association’s reach but also strengthens the bond between Thai fans and the NBA, making the game more accessible than ever before.

“As we look ahead to the new NBA season, there’s so much to be excited about — from rising stars to unforgettable rivalries. And now fans in Thailand will have even more ways to follow their favourite teams and players,” he said.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with AIS as we continue to grow the game and bring the NBA closer to our fans.”