13th ASEAN Para Games opens in Korat with spectacle





The 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima officially opened on Tuesday night (Jan 20, 2026), with a grand ceremony featuring a full-scale light-and-sound production and performances reflecting contemporary Isan culture.

The opening ceremony began at 7.30pm at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima. His Majesty the King graciously appointed General His Highness Prince Chalermsuk Yugala to preside over the ceremony on his behalf.

Thailand and Nakhon Ratchasima presented three performance sets: “Harmony of Hearts”, “Heartbeat Isan Pop”, and “Rhythm of Dreaming Hearts”, aiming to showcase Thai arts, culture and identity to audiences across ASEAN and beyond.

The ceremony also featured nationally known artists, led by folk singers Sunaree Ratchasima and Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan, alongside MILLI, Keng Tachaya, and Gam Wichayanee Piaklin, who added colour and energy to the celebrations.