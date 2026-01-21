13th ASEAN Para Games opens in Korat with spectacle

The 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima officially opened on Tuesday night (Jan 20, 2026), with a grand ceremony featuring a full-scale light-and-sound production and performances reflecting contemporary Isan culture.
The opening ceremony began at 7.30pm at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima. His Majesty the King graciously appointed General His Highness Prince Chalermsuk Yugala to preside over the ceremony on his behalf.
Thailand and Nakhon Ratchasima presented three performance sets: “Harmony of Hearts”, “Heartbeat Isan Pop”, and “Rhythm of Dreaming Hearts”, aiming to showcase Thai arts, culture and identity to audiences across ASEAN and beyond.
The ceremony also featured nationally known artists, led by folk singers Sunaree Ratchasima and Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan, alongside MILLI, Keng Tachaya, and Gam Wichayanee Piaklin, who added colour and energy to the celebrations.
During the athletes’ parade, Thai Paralympic icon Prawat Wahoram, a wheelchair racing champion with seven Paralympic gold medals, carried the national flag to lead the Thai contingent into the stadium.
A key highlight was the torch relay. Chaiwat Rattana (wheelchair racing), Phanom Laksanaphrim (swimming) and Orawan Kaising (athletics) were among those who took part in the run before passing the flame to “Waew” Saysunee Jana, Thailand’s wheelchair fencing star and a five-time Paralympic gold medallist, who carried the torch for the final leg and lit the cauldron to officially open the Games.
Information and photos: Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Relations Office.