First Asian world poker champ returns home after making history

History touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport on January 5, as Punnat "Pro Punnat" Punsri returned to Thailand. He arrives as the first Thai and the first Asian player in history to be crowned the Global Poker Index (GPI) Player of the Year.

Punnat’s 2025 season was nothing short of legendary. Dominating the global circuit, he secured the World No. 1 ranking by capturing 7 championship titles and achieving 60 "In The Money" (ITM) finishes. His total earnings for the year amounted to a staggering US$10.67 million, or approximately 335.4 million baht.

He was warmly welcomed upon arrival by Thana Chulphansak, President of the Thai Poker Sports Association, along with association executives and a crowd of cheering fans.