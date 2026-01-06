First Asian world poker champ returns home after making history

History touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport on January 5, as Punnat "Pro Punnat" Punsri returned to Thailand. He arrives as the first Thai and the first Asian player in history to be crowned the Global Poker Index (GPI) Player of the Year.
Punnat’s 2025 season was nothing short of legendary. Dominating the global circuit, he secured the World No. 1 ranking by capturing 7 championship titles and achieving 60 "In The Money" (ITM) finishes. His total earnings for the year amounted to a staggering US$10.67 million, or approximately 335.4 million baht.
He was warmly welcomed upon arrival by Thana Chulphansak, President of the Thai Poker Sports Association, along with association executives and a crowd of cheering fans.
"I am incredibly happy. I’ve known poker since I was a child, learning the game from my father," Punnat said. "When I started playing full-time in 2022, I set a goal to become number one in the world within a week, even though no Asian player had ever achieved it. This award is a great honour, not just for this year's performance, but for all the effort I've put in."
Reflecting on the future, Punnat expressed his desire to see more Thai players on the world stage, particularly at final tables of major tournaments. He also highlighted the intellectual benefits of the sport.
"I hope Thailand views poker from two perspectives: personal development and government policy. On a personal level, it sharpens analytical thinking, statistical analysis, and psychology. On a government level, if we can legalise and regulate it correctly, it will generate immense benefits. Poker players don't just compete; they spend on local businesses and tourism. The pros outweigh the cons if managed properly."
Thana Chulphansak echoed these sentiments, stating that Punnat has proven Thai athletes can be world-class.
"We want to push for poker to be recognised officially in Thailand and aim to make our country a central hub for the sport," Thana said. "Hosting international competitions would generate massive revenue for hotels and tourism. I urge the new government to open up to the possibility of poker as a profession and a business driver for the country."