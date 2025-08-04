Interior Minister signs off on legalising poker for international tournaments

Phumtham confirmed he has already signed an order to lift the ban on poker but stressed that the legalisation is not yet permanent. A regulatory framework must still be established before the game can be formally allowed.

When asked whether he had any concerns, Phumtham said he was not worried. On the issue of gambling addiction, he pointed out that poker has long been regarded by many international and domestic sports bodies as a competitive sport.

As a sport, poker should be allowed to thrive and be played competitively. However, to ensure propriety, it should be permitted under specific conditions and implemented swiftly, he said.

He added that a committee would be set up to oversee necessary legal amendments and ensure that regulation is enforced properly. While poker has been unlocked legally, other gambling-related activities will remain under control.