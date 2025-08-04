Interior Minister signs off on legalising poker for international tournaments

Phumtham, who is also serving as Acting Prime Minister, said the legalisation of poker is a sensitive issue requiring careful consideration of legal frameworks. He noted that while poker is increasingly recognised as a sport internationally, any move to legalise it must be backed by proper legal processes and safeguards.
There are still legal obstacles that must be reviewed. If poker is to be classified as a sport, we need strict oversight. What is appropriate should be allowed, and what isn’t must be clearly prohibited, he said.
Phumtham confirmed he has already signed an order to lift the ban on poker but stressed that the legalisation is not yet permanent. A regulatory framework must still be established before the game can be formally allowed.
When asked whether he had any concerns, Phumtham said he was not worried. On the issue of gambling addiction, he pointed out that poker has long been regarded by many international and domestic sports bodies as a competitive sport.
As a sport, poker should be allowed to thrive and be played competitively. However, to ensure propriety, it should be permitted under specific conditions and implemented swiftly, he said.
He added that a committee would be set up to oversee necessary legal amendments and ensure that regulation is enforced properly. While poker has been unlocked legally, other gambling-related activities will remain under control.
According to the Interior Ministry’s order, the existing rules governing permission for poker were deemed outdated and inconsistent with the current context.
Exercising authority under Section 17 of the Gambling Act BE 2478 (1935), the Minister revoked the previous Interior Ministry directive dated July 28, 1958, which had imposed strict conditions on poker games. The new directive came into effect on July 30, 2025.