ONE launches legal action against Rodtang over alleged contract breaches

ONE Championship Thailand has announced legal action against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, saying it has started proceedings in Singapore, Japan and Thailand over what it describes as repeated breaches of his contractual obligations. The promotion said it was acting transparently towards fans, athletes and partners.

In its statement, ONE said it had a strict policy against contract violations, including the giving of potentially misleading information and making statements it considers defamatory. It said it had made repeated good-faith efforts to work with Rodtang, but had decided further action was necessary after the alleged obligations were ignored on multiple occasions.

The promotion added that its review and investigation were still ongoing and that it would continue coordinating with the relevant authorities in each country in line with legal procedures. It said the legal action was intended to seek appropriate damages in the jurisdictions concerned.

ONE also said it would reserve further comment on the details of the case while the legal process remains under way.