ONE Championship moves production base from Singapore to Thailand

The move comes as the weekly ONE Lumpinee events continue to drive content creation in Asia and contribute more than 16 billion baht annually to the Thai economy.

In a statement released at 11.30am on Monday via the ONE Lumpinee FC Facebook page, the company explained that the relocation aims to consolidate production operations and enhance the efficiency of its expanding content division.

Thailand has played an increasingly pivotal role in ONE’s operations, especially through the weekly ONE Lumpinee events held at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. These events are broadcast live in 195 countries during Asia’s prime-time viewing hours.