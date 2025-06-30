ONE Championship moves production base from Singapore to Thailand

The move comes as the weekly ONE Lumpinee events continue to drive content creation in Asia and contribute more than 16 billion baht annually to the Thai economy.
In a statement released at 11.30am on Monday via the ONE Lumpinee FC Facebook page, the company explained that the relocation aims to consolidate production operations and enhance the efficiency of its expanding content division.
Thailand has played an increasingly pivotal role in ONE’s operations, especially through the weekly ONE Lumpinee events held at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. These events are broadcast live in 195 countries during Asia’s prime-time viewing hours.
Given the scale and frequency of the events, centralising content production in Thailand was described as a practical and significant step for operational purposes.
The company has also introduced AI-driven tools across its global content production platforms, aiming to boost output, improve efficiency and streamline workflows.
Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE, said: “Over the past two and a half years, Thailand has become central to our global content production. As we continue to scale, this move will allow us to centralise operations and improve coordination while increasing our event and content production capabilities.”
According to a recent Nielsen study, ONE contributes more than US$470 million (over 16 billion baht) to Thailand’s economy each year—highlighting the significant value of the organisation's events to the nation’s sports and tourism sectors.
Despite the shift in production base, Singapore will remain the global headquarters for ONE, housing its executive leadership, investor relations, and strategic planning divisions. The company also maintains its legal registration in the Cayman Islands, a structure established years ago as part of long-term financial and organisational planning.
“This marks another major milestone in our growth as a global sports media organisation,” Chatri added. “We remain committed to Singapore, while continuing to allocate resources to the locations that best support our operational needs.”
ONE reaffirms its commitment to building a world-class sports media platform, with Bangkok now serving as its main production hub for delivering premium content to fans across the globe.