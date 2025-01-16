Puengluang Baanramba meets Akif Guluzada In high-stakes Muay Thai Thriller

The action unfolds at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, January 17, as Puengluang aims to reclaim his dominant form after a challenging close to 2024.
The 25-year-old Thai began his ONE Lumpinee campaign with a sensational six-fight win streak, securing three knockouts along the way. After that, he only managed to nab one win in his last three outings.
Standing in his way is the surging Guluzada, who has delivered back-to-back victories since his promotional debut.
The Azerbaijani teen phenom showcased his exceptional striking arsenal in 2024, most notably dispatching Samingdam Looksuanmuaythai via a first-round TKO.
Now, both fighters will aim to impress as they approach the life-changing 3.5 million baht contract with ONE Championship.
Also on the card, England’s Otis Waghorn meets Thailand’s Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi in a 143-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout that promises fireworks.
Waghorn burst onto the scene with a highlight-reel knockout of Kongklai Sor Sommai, and despite a narrow majority-decision loss to Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in his second outing, the Englishman has solidified his reputation as one of the promotion’s most exciting strikers.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Pentor enters the ring riding a two-fight winning streak in the weekly series, with decision victories over Jack Jackmuaythai Gym and Thongsiam Lukjaoporongtom.
The event will be opened by Indonesia’s Fajar, who squares off against Jean Claude Saclag of the Philippines in a flyweight MMA bout to kick off the evening in style.
Full Card for ONE Lumpinee 94
Puengluang Baanramba vs. Akif Guluzada (Muay Thai – flyweight)
Pichitchai PK Saenchai vs. Petpairin Sor Jor Tongprajin (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
Susuek TC Muay Thai vs. Kritpet PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
Khunsuk Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Kongburapha Thiptamai (Muay Thai – 113-pound catchweight)
Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Petnaya Bang Saen Fight Club (Muay Thai – 116-pound catchweight)
Hern NF Looksuan vs. Hinlekfai Samchaiwisetsuk (Muay Thai – 113-pound catchweight)
Otis Waghorn vs. Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi (Muay Thai – 143-pound catchweight)
Natalia Diachkova vs. Taylor McClatchie (Muay Thai – strawweight)
Ayad Albadr vs. Banna Hayashi (Muay Thai – strawweight)
Ramazan Karimov vs. Erzhan Zhanyshbek Uulu (MMA – featherweight)
Fajar vs. Jean Claude Saclag (MMA – flyweight)