Puengluang Baanramba meets Akif Guluzada In high-stakes Muay Thai Thriller

The action unfolds at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, January 17, as Puengluang aims to reclaim his dominant form after a challenging close to 2024.

The 25-year-old Thai began his ONE Lumpinee campaign with a sensational six-fight win streak, securing three knockouts along the way. After that, he only managed to nab one win in his last three outings.

Standing in his way is the surging Guluzada, who has delivered back-to-back victories since his promotional debut.

The Azerbaijani teen phenom showcased his exceptional striking arsenal in 2024, most notably dispatching Samingdam Looksuanmuaythai via a first-round TKO.

Now, both fighters will aim to impress as they approach the life-changing 3.5 million baht contract with ONE Championship.