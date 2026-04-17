Thailand pushes Bangkok 2030 Youth Olympics bid as IOC working group visit set for April 27-30

Thailand’s National Olympic Committee (NOCT) and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) held a joint meeting on Thursday to track progress on the country’s bid to host the Youth Olympic Games Bangkok 2030, and to review readiness ahead of an official visit by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Youth Olympic Games working group.

Thailand will host the IOC working group for an official visit from April 27-30, 2026, as part of the Targeted Dialogue process that will lead to the selection of the host city for the 2030 Youth Olympic Games.

During the meeting, participants reviewed all major components of Thailand’s bid, including the venue masterplan, infrastructure and transport readiness, operational planning, and the overall governance framework.

Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to hosting a global youth sporting event under the vision: “Inspiring Youth, Connecting Southeast Asia and Asia.” Bangkok, as the main host city, is expected to serve as the hub linking sport, education, culture and urban life to create an accessible and meaningful experience for young athletes.

Competition plans centre on two main clusters: Hua Mak Sports Complex and Chulalongkorn University. Meanwhile, Chon Buri is proposed as the venue for coastal and outdoor sports.