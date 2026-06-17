Thailand women set for VNL 2026 Week 2 home fixtures in Bangkok

The 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League, or VNL 2026, is set to return with more action in Week 2.

This time, Thailand has been given the honour of hosting the competition at Indoor Stadium Huamark, giving the Thai women’s squad an important opportunity to play before home supporters.

Thailand’s schedule for the second leg of the round-robin stage will see the Thai women’s volleyball team face several notable opponents as it seeks to earn points in the world rankings.