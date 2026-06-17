Thailand women set for VNL 2026 Week 2 home fixtures in Bangkok

The 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League, or VNL 2026, is set to return with more action in Week 2.
This time, Thailand has been given the honour of hosting the competition at Indoor Stadium Huamark, giving the Thai women’s squad an important opportunity to play before home supporters.
Thailand’s schedule for the second leg of the round-robin stage will see the Thai women’s volleyball team face several notable opponents as it seeks to earn points in the world rankings.
Week 2 schedule of the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League from Wednesday (June 17, 2026) to Sunday (June 21, 2026) (Thailand national team)
Wednesday (June 17)
Thursday (June 18)
Saturday (June 20)
Sunday (June 21)
Reserve players are Kanyarat Kunmueang, Papatchaya Phontham, Nirarach Srikuta and Serah Ankomah.
Team officials are Feng Kun (team manager), Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai (head coach), Theerasak Nakprasong (coach), Onuma Sittirak (coach), Shin Yoshida (coach), Pichet Yiemsiri (team doctor), Natrapee Polyai (sports scientist), Thaworn Kamutsri (sports scientist), Suthamas Suthiviriyakul (physiotherapist), Somchai Donpraiyod (statistician) and Amarin Boonkong (statistician).
The above is Thailand’s Week 2 schedule for the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League from June 17 to 21.