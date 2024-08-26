Public-funded facilities offering ‘hotel’ services to be investigated

Licensed hotel businesses are already facing high operating costs, especially with the government's plan to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht per day this year and 600 baht per day by 2027.

In addition to competing with unlicensed hotels, these businesses are now competing with daily room rentals offered by temples and universities, some of which have 100-200 rooms and can host large events for up to 1,000 people.

Once the association completes its investigation, it will present the findings to relevant government agencies, such as the Budget Bureau, to consider this issue. The question will be raised as to whether temples, schools, or universities should be allowed to operate and profit from accommodations and event spaces.