Nan Old Town, Chiang Khan win prestigious Green Destination Awards

Nan Living Old City in Nan Province and Chiang Khan in Loei Province, two attractive destinations in Thailand, won major awards at the ITB Berlin 2025, global tourism promotion event held in Berlin, Germany, on March 4, 2025.
Nan Living Old City won the Gold Award from the Green Destinations Award, making it the only gold winner from Asia.
Meanwhile, Chiang Khan, Loei, was ranked second in the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards under the Thriving Communities category.
This achievement highlights Thailand's success in enhancing its tourism image and promoting sustainable tourism on the global stage.
The Green Destinations Story Awards, organized by the Green Destinations Foundation, recognizes creative tourism destinations that inspire sustainable tourism development.
The awards were presented at ITB Berlin 2025 in Berlin, Germany, on March 4, 2025, with six categories:
Governance, Reset & Recovery
Nature & Scenery
Environment & Climate
Culture & Tradition
Thriving Communities
Business & Marketing
Two Thai provinces were awarded these honours after being nominated by the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) or DASTA
Last year, five destinations from Thailand also received Green Destinations TOP 100 Stories Awards, including Chiang Khan (Loei), Muang Kao (Sukhothai), Nai Wiang (Nan), Koh Mak (Trat), Klong Thom (Krabi), and Uthong (Suphanburi).
These awards are crucial in showcasing the value and commitment to developing tourism areas and services to international standards, with management processes that prioritize culture, society, and the environment. They also enhance Thailand’s image as a sustainable, high-quality tourism destination.