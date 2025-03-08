Nan Old Town, Chiang Khan win prestigious Green Destination Awards

Nan Living Old City in Nan Province and Chiang Khan in Loei Province, two attractive destinations in Thailand, won major awards at the ITB Berlin 2025, global tourism promotion event held in Berlin, Germany, on March 4, 2025.

Nan Living Old City won the Gold Award from the Green Destinations Award, making it the only gold winner from Asia.

Meanwhile, Chiang Khan, Loei, was ranked second in the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards under the Thriving Communities category.