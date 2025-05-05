Thai National Park Refutes Claims of Moken Exploitation Following Social Media Post

Authorities at Mu Ko Surin National Park have strongly refuted allegations of Moken community exploitation following a Facebook post by an individual named Siranudh "Psi" Scott, a marine conservationist.

The post, which garnered significant attention, painted a distressing picture of the lives of the "Moken - children of the sea" residing within the park.

Park head Kriengkrai Pohcharoen addressed the claims in a detailed five-point statement, asserting that the social media narrative presented a misleading account of the park's management and its care for the indigenous Moken population.

Kriengkrai insisted that the post-tsunami relocation of Moken families from their traditional boat dwellings to permanent housing at Ao Bon Yai on South Surin Island was undertaken to improve their long-term quality of life.

He highlighted the ongoing involvement of various government agencies providing education through dedicated learning centres and healthcare via a year-round primary health facility, firmly denying any suggestion of neglect.

