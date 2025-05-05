Thai National Park Refutes Claims of Moken Exploitation Following Social Media Post

Authorities at Mu Ko Surin National Park have strongly refuted allegations of Moken community exploitation following a Facebook post by an individual named Siranudh "Psi" Scott, a marine conservationist.
The post, which garnered significant attention, painted a distressing picture of the lives of the "Moken - children of the sea" residing within the park.
Park head Kriengkrai Pohcharoen addressed the claims in a detailed five-point statement, asserting that the social media narrative presented a misleading account of the park's management and its care for the indigenous Moken population.
Kriengkrai insisted that the post-tsunami relocation of Moken families from their traditional boat dwellings to permanent housing at Ao Bon Yai on South Surin Island was undertaken to improve their long-term quality of life.
He highlighted the ongoing involvement of various government agencies providing education through dedicated learning centres and healthcare via a year-round primary health facility, firmly denying any suggestion of neglect.
Addressing accusations of child labour, Kriengkrai stated unequivocally that the park only employs adult Moken individuals, paying a daily wage with meals for around five hours of work.
Regarding children seen with tour operators, he clarified that these youngsters were accompanying their parents and were not employed. The park provides meals for these children, and the tour company has explicitly denied any policy of employing minors.
On the matter of assisting with the movement of a deceased individual, Kriengkrai explained that contact was made with the deceased's relative, Tawan Klatalay, who confirmed he had personally arranged the transport and documentation using his own vessel and did not require assistance from the park.
The allegation of a young boy being forced to remove his shirt for tourist photographs was also refuted. Kriengkrai stated that inquiries with the relevant tour company found no evidence of such an incident.
He explained that Moken men removing their shirts after water-based activities is customary and not done for photographic purposes or under coercion.
Finally, regarding Psi Scott's visit, the park head stated that her team's stated purpose in February 2024 was to survey underwater resources and collect rubbish.
However, they directly engaged two Moken children to participate in underwater freediving for content creation without informing their parents or the park. While the children received in-kind compensation, they declined a further invitation due to tiredness.
Kriengkrai emphasised that the park operates transparently and with humanitarian principles at its core. He warned that the dissemination of inaccurate information could cause widespread misunderstanding and potential legal repercussions for those responsible.