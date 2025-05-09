Chinese Business Leaders Defend Thailand\'s Safety Amid Negative Reports

Two prominent Chinese business figures have publicly vouched for the safety of Thailand and Pattaya, directly contradicting recent negative reports.
They are so confident in the region that they are planning to bring a delegation of 1,000 staff members from China for a visit this June.
Huang Yang Sen, a director at Tianfu Tianmei Co., Ltd., and Yi Na, the company's vice-president – a firm dealing in tea and health supplements – met with the Mayor of Pattaya City Poramet Ngampichet, to discuss the matter.
Their company has a long-standing practice of bringing clients and representatives from their 3,000 branches across China to Pattaya.
However, recent negative publicity surrounding safety in Thailand and its tourist hotspots prompted their meeting with the Mayor to seek assurances. Following their discussions, both executives expressed their positive experiences and perspectives on Thailand and Pattaya.
Huang stated that while Thailand remains a popular destination for Chinese tourists, recent reports regarding a perceived lack of safety have caused some apprehension.
Nevertheless, he affirmed that in June 2025, their company will proceed with plans to bring a large group of clients and representatives to Thailand, specifically Pattaya, to demonstrate firsthand that the country and the city are indeed safe.
Yi Na recounted that prior to her own trip to Thailand and Pattaya, she had encountered negative narratives about the country, raising concerns about issues such as call centre scams and the alleged kidnapping of a Chinese celebrity.
She noted that friends and family had even cautioned her against travelling to Thailand. However, driven by her independent spirit, she decided to make the journey.
Upon arrival, Yi Na said she found that Thailand did not align with the negative portrayals she had heard. Instead, she experienced both the country and Pattaya as very safe, boasting numerous appealing tourist attractions. Consequently, she wishes to encourage others to visit.
Addressing claims that high prices for goods, hotels, restaurants, and accommodation are deterring Chinese tourists, Yi Na suggested that this was not the primary concern.
She believes that the main issue revolves around confidence in safety. Her own expenses in Thailand were described as moderate, and she expressed optimism for the future recovery of Thailand's tourism sector.