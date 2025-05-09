Chinese Business Leaders Defend Thailand\'s Safety Amid Negative Reports

Two prominent Chinese business figures have publicly vouched for the safety of Thailand and Pattaya, directly contradicting recent negative reports.

They are so confident in the region that they are planning to bring a delegation of 1,000 staff members from China for a visit this June.

Huang Yang Sen, a director at Tianfu Tianmei Co., Ltd., and Yi Na, the company's vice-president – a firm dealing in tea and health supplements – met with the Mayor of Pattaya City Poramet Ngampichet, to discuss the matter.

Their company has a long-standing practice of bringing clients and representatives from their 3,000 branches across China to Pattaya.

However, recent negative publicity surrounding safety in Thailand and its tourist hotspots prompted their meeting with the Mayor to seek assurances. Following their discussions, both executives expressed their positive experiences and perspectives on Thailand and Pattaya.

