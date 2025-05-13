Plunge in Chinese tourists hits souvenir sales; Thai retailers shift focus to Middle East, Europe

The Thai retail and souvenir industries are feeling the widespread impact of a sharp decline in Chinese tourists — traditionally a major driver of spending. Companies like Central Pattana, Big C, and One Bangkok are diversifying into new markets such as the Middle East and Europe while ramping up events to maintain momentum.
Chinese tourists have long been major spenders in Thailand, especially on souvenirs. However, recent safety concerns — including the “Xing Xing’s kidnapping” incident and a subsequent earthquake — have significantly shaken confidence, leading to a steep drop in Chinese visitor numbers.
Central Pattana's Response
Central Pattana CEO Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana noted that the company had anticipated a slowdown in Chinese tourism earlier this year. Fortunately, its diverse international customer base — including visitors from Russia, the US, and Malaysia — has helped cushion the blow. High-spending tourists using e-wallets have continued to boost overall spending, with double-digit growth in some areas. Central is actively using big data to study global tourism trends and is targeting affluent travelers from new regions, especially the Middle East and Europe.
Big C and One Bangkok Pivot Strategies
Big C CEO Aswin Techajareonvikul stated that China’s reduced outbound travel is partly due to its government promoting domestic tourism and broader global uncertainties like trade wars and tariff policies. One Bangkok also reported a notable drop in Chinese visitors in February and March, leading to a revised strategy focused on attracting tourists from Europe, the UAE, and India, who tend to spend more. Weekly events and expanded retail offerings are being deployed to attract foot traffic.
Souvenir Sales Suffer
Companies specializing in popular Thai products — such as herbal oils and pain relief plasters — are seeing a noticeable decline in sales. Athichaporn Chanprasit, CEO of Devakam Osoth, said Chinese tourists used to buy 50–100 bottles of boxing liniment oil at a time, but now focus is shifting to Middle Eastern tourists and the Thai domestic market. Chalermpong Drongsuwan of Thai Glico echoed the sentiment, noting a pivot toward Western, Malaysian, and Singaporean consumers.
Call to Action in China
Vichit Khunkongkapan, head of the international market team at Media Intelligence Group, said that independent Chinese travelers (FITs) still exist, but they are not being effectively targeted. He urged Thai public and private sectors to engage these travelers directly through platforms like Douyin (Chinese TikTok), influencers, and KOLs. These tourists, he emphasized, are increasingly looking for unique, immersive travel experiences and want to avoid traditional Chinese tour groups.