Plunge in Chinese tourists hits souvenir sales; Thai retailers shift focus to Middle East, Europe

Central Pattana's Response

Central Pattana CEO Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana noted that the company had anticipated a slowdown in Chinese tourism earlier this year. Fortunately, its diverse international customer base — including visitors from Russia, the US, and Malaysia — has helped cushion the blow. High-spending tourists using e-wallets have continued to boost overall spending, with double-digit growth in some areas. Central is actively using big data to study global tourism trends and is targeting affluent travelers from new regions, especially the Middle East and Europe.



Big C and One Bangkok Pivot Strategies

Big C CEO Aswin Techajareonvikul stated that China’s reduced outbound travel is partly due to its government promoting domestic tourism and broader global uncertainties like trade wars and tariff policies. One Bangkok also reported a notable drop in Chinese visitors in February and March, leading to a revised strategy focused on attracting tourists from Europe, the UAE, and India, who tend to spend more. Weekly events and expanded retail offerings are being deployed to attract foot traffic.