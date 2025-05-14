Thailand welcomes nearly 13 million foreign tourists, a modest 1.04% decline YoY

In the first 11 days of May, with the low season now in full effect, Thailand recorded 851,912 foreign tourist arrivals.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong stated that during the week of May 5–11, tourist arrivals from Singapore increased by 18.01%, jumping from 12th place to 5th — largely due to travel following the country’s recent general election.

In contrast, long-haul markets saw a slowdown, which is typical during the off-peak season. The total number of foreign tourist arrivals during that week was 489,568, down 126,985 people or 20.60% from the previous week — averaging 69,938 visitors per day.

Top 5 Tourist Markets (May 5–11, 2025):

Malaysia – 86,017 visitors

China – 61,235 visitors

India – 49,904 visitors

Russia – 22,300 visitors

Singapore – 18,929 visitors

However, visitor numbers from China, Russia, Malaysia, and India declined from the previous week by 41.70%, 21.55%, 6.82%, and 0.30%, respectively.

Looking ahead to May 12–18, the ministry expects foreign arrivals to remain stable.