Half-Price Thailand' Scheme Plunges Into Chaos As Registration Apps Crash

A highly anticipated government scheme designed to boost domestic tourism, "Half-Half Thai Travel 2025," has descended into crisis on its very first day of registration.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), opened for public sign-ups at 8:00 AM today, July 1, 2025, but was immediately hit by a catastrophic system failure.
The primary registration platform, the Amazing Thailand application, crashed nationwide, leaving frustrated users facing error messages such as "An error occurred. Something went wrong" and being repeatedly "kicked out of the system."
Authentication System Also Fails
The problems were not confined to the Amazing Thailand app. The ThaID application, which is crucial for identity verification during the registration process, suffered a similar collapse.
Countless users found themselves unable to complete the essential identity checks, bringing the entire registration process to a grinding halt.
This widespread technical failure has caused immense disappointment amongst the 500,000 Thai citizens eager to secure their discounted travel entitlements.
The simultaneous breakdown of both critical applications highlights a severe lack of preparedness for handling the expected surge in user traffic.
Quota Remains Unclaimed After System Meltdown
Despite the registration window opening at 8:00 AM for the "Half-Half Thai Travel 2025" programme, official figures at 8:47 AM confirmed that the entire quota of 500,000 slots remained unclaimed.
This includes 300,000 entitlements for 22 major provinces and 200,000 for 55 emerging tourist destinations.
The unchanged figures are a direct result of the comprehensive failure of both the Amazing Thailand and ThaID applications, which have been inaccessible across the country since early this morning.
Not a single person has yet been able to successfully register, forcing those awaiting their turn to endure a frustrating wait for the system to be rectified.
Understanding the 'Half-Half Thai Travel 2025' Scheme
The "Half-Half Thai Travel 2025" programme is designed to allow Thai citizens to register for subsidised travel from July 1, 2025, until October 27, 2025, or until the limited 500,000 slots are exhausted.
The government aims to subsidise accommodation costs in both major and emerging tourist cities. Eligible individuals – Thai nationals aged 18 or above with a national ID card – are intended to register via the Amazing Thailand app and verify their identity through ThaID.
Government Subsidies at a Glance
For Major Tourist Cities (22 provinces):
Weekdays (Monday-Friday): The government covers 50% of accommodation costs, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht per room or night.
Weekends and Public Holidays: The government covers 40% of accommodation costs, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht per room or night.
For Emerging Tourist Cities (55 provinces):
Both weekdays and weekends: The government covers 50% of accommodation costs, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht per room or night.
Each registered individual can claim a maximum of five entitlements: three for accommodation in major cities and two for emerging tourist destinations.
The scheme operates on a "First Come First Served" basis, which was anticipated to create fierce competition for slots and may have been a significant factor contributing to the applications' inability to handle the overwhelming simultaneous demand.