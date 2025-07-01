Half-Price Thailand' Scheme Plunges Into Chaos As Registration Apps Crash

A highly anticipated government scheme designed to boost domestic tourism, "Half-Half Thai Travel 2025," has descended into crisis on its very first day of registration.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), opened for public sign-ups at 8:00 AM today, July 1, 2025, but was immediately hit by a catastrophic system failure.

The primary registration platform, the Amazing Thailand application, crashed nationwide, leaving frustrated users facing error messages such as "An error occurred. Something went wrong" and being repeatedly "kicked out of the system."

Authentication System Also Fails

The problems were not confined to the Amazing Thailand app. The ThaID application, which is crucial for identity verification during the registration process, suffered a similar collapse.

Countless users found themselves unable to complete the essential identity checks, bringing the entire registration process to a grinding halt.

This widespread technical failure has caused immense disappointment amongst the 500,000 Thai citizens eager to secure their discounted travel entitlements.

The simultaneous breakdown of both critical applications highlights a severe lack of preparedness for handling the expected surge in user traffic.

