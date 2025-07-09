Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima named top digital nomad destinations for 2025

The ranking was based on data from over 1,300 cities worldwide, highlighting destinations attracting digital nomads. The survey evaluated factors such as cost of living, quality of life, safety, and social media popularity.
Some cities have seen rapid growth, while others have seen a decline, with some surprising hidden gems making it into the top ranks.
Here are the top 10 digital nomad cities for 2025:
1. Bangkok, Thailand (91/100)
Bangkok tops the list with a well-rounded appeal, offering affordable living costs, convenient transport, reliable internet, and a vibrant culture. Nomads gave the city an impressive 4.55 out of 5.
2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (89/100)
Dubai stands out as a luxurious and modern destination, ideal for nomads seeking a safe environment, world-class technology, and business networking opportunities.
3. London, United Kingdom (85/100)
Although expensive, London is a hub of opportunity for nomads looking to connect globally and live in a cultural centre.
4. Tokyo, Japan (81/100)
Tokyo offers a balanced, safe, clean, and orderly lifestyle—ideal for nomads who appreciate Japanese efficiency.
5. Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand (80/100)
The surprise entry in the top ranks, Korat stands out for its low cost of living while maintaining excellent safety and quality of life.
6. Seoul, South Korea (80/100)
Seoul offers modernity, safety, and a rich cultural scene, perfect for nomads seeking speed and stability.
7. Taipei, Taiwan (78/100)
A growing favourite among nomads, Taipei offers a sense of safety, convenient transport, and affordable healthcare.
8. Barcelona, Spain (78/100)
Barcelona offers a perfect blend of work and leisure by the sea, ideal for those who love art, food, and sunshine.
9. Buenos Aires, Argentina (78/100)
This Latin American capital offers a cosmopolitan feel at an affordable price, with rich culture and a vibrant nightlife.
10. Tbilisi, Georgia (77/100)
Tbilisi is a hidden gem for budget-conscious nomads seeking quality living, long-term visas, and affordable wine.