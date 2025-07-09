Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima named top digital nomad destinations for 2025

WEDNESDAY, JULY 09, 2025

Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima were recently ranked 1st and 5th among the top 100 digital nomad destinations for 2025, according to a report by the HotelWithTub website.

The ranking was based on data from over 1,300 cities worldwide, highlighting destinations attracting digital nomads. The survey evaluated factors such as cost of living, quality of life, safety, and social media popularity.

Some cities have seen rapid growth, while others have seen a decline, with some surprising hidden gems making it into the top ranks.

Here are the top 10 digital nomad cities for 2025:

1. Bangkok, Thailand (91/100)

Bangkok tops the list with a well-rounded appeal, offering affordable living costs, convenient transport, reliable internet, and a vibrant culture. Nomads gave the city an impressive 4.55 out of 5.

  • Cost of living: US$1,537/month (single), $2,900/month (family)
  • Safety: "Good"
  • Return rate: 18%
  • Annual visitors: 23 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 37.2 million
  • Strengths: Numerous co-working spaces from luxury buildings to garden cafes, a comfortable atmosphere, and excellent value for money.
     

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (89/100)

Dubai stands out as a luxurious and modern destination, ideal for nomads seeking a safe environment, world-class technology, and business networking opportunities.

  • Cost of living: $3,156/month (single), $8,000/month (family)
  • Safety: "Excellent"
  • Return rate: 16%
  • Annual visitors: 16 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 167.2 million
  • Strengths: Long-term visa options for nomads, fast internet, high-end co-working spaces, and an international community.
     

3. London, United Kingdom (85/100)

Although expensive, London is a hub of opportunity for nomads looking to connect globally and live in a cultural centre.

  • Cost of living: $5,937/month (single), $10,700/month (family)
  • Safety: "Excellent"
  • Return rate: 15%
  • Annual visitors: 19.8 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 190 million
  • Strengths: Perfect for creatives, start-ups, finance professionals, and freelancers seeking global opportunities.

4. Tokyo, Japan (81/100)

Tokyo offers a balanced, safe, clean, and orderly lifestyle—ideal for nomads who appreciate Japanese efficiency.

  • Cost of living: $3,284/month (single), $4,366/month (family)
  • Safety/Quality of life: "Excellent"
  • Return rate: 17%
  • Annual visitors: 20 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 16 million
  • Strengths: Ideal for developers, academics, and creatives seeking a disciplined environment focused on work.
     

5. Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand (80/100)

The surprise entry in the top ranks, Korat stands out for its low cost of living while maintaining excellent safety and quality of life.

  • Cost of living: $1,062/month (single), $1,100/month (family)
  • Safety: "Excellent"
  • Return rate: 14%
  • Annual visitors: Nearly 10 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 82,000
  • Strengths: A peaceful and affordable city, ideal for those seeking a simple life in a large Thai city.
     

6. Seoul, South Korea (80/100)

Seoul offers modernity, safety, and a rich cultural scene, perfect for nomads seeking speed and stability.

  • Cost of living: $2,561/month (single), $3,714/month (family)
  • Safety: "Excellent"
  • Return rate: 14%
  • Annual visitors: 7.7 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 27 million
  • Strengths: Ideal for tech enthusiasts, designers, and language teachers seeking comprehensive infrastructure.

7. Taipei, Taiwan (78/100)

A growing favourite among nomads, Taipei offers a sense of safety, convenient transport, and affordable healthcare.

  • Cost of living: $2,330/month (single), $3,000+/month (family)
  • Safety: "Excellent"
  • Return rate: 14%
  • Annual visitors: 9.3 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 20 million
  • Strengths: Simple yet comfortable with a friendly local community.
     

8. Barcelona, Spain (78/100)

Barcelona offers a perfect blend of work and leisure by the sea, ideal for those who love art, food, and sunshine.

  • Cost of living: $5,509/month (single), $6,000+/month (family)
  • Safety: "Excellent"
  • Return rate: 15%
  • Annual visitors: 7.6 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 78 million
  • Strengths: A European lifestyle combined with seaside charm, supporting entrepreneurs and creative freelancers.
     

9. Buenos Aires, Argentina (78/100)

This Latin American capital offers a cosmopolitan feel at an affordable price, with rich culture and a vibrant nightlife.

  • Cost of living: $1,600/month (single), $1,725/month (family)
  • Safety: "Okay"
  • Return rate: 18%
  • Annual visitors: 2.2 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 29 million
  • Strengths: Great music, food, and Latin lifestyle, all at an affordable cost.
     

10. Tbilisi, Georgia (77/100)

Tbilisi is a hidden gem for budget-conscious nomads seeking quality living, long-term visas, and affordable wine.

  • Cost of living: $2,120/month (single), $3,500/month (family)
  • Safety: "Good"
  • Return rate: 17%
  • Annual visitors: 2.5 million
  • Instagram hashtags: 4.1 million
  • Strengths: Co-working spaces, café culture, and the inspiring view of the Caucasus mountains.
