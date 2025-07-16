Agoda reports surge in international tourists to Thailand, Hatyai becomes top budget destination

Agoda, a leading digital travel platform, has revealed the latest insights into Thailand’s tourism market for the first half of 2025. According to Agoda’s booking data, travellers from China, Malaysia, and South Korea remain the top visitors to Thailand, with Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket continuing to dominate as the most popular destinations.

In a notable development, Hatyai has emerged as a rising destination, particularly favoured by tourists from Malaysia and Singapore. The city’s affordability has earned it a spot as Thailand’s cheapest destination, ranking in the top 3 most budget-friendly destinations in Asia for two consecutive years. Hatyai offers a mix of vibrant activity, tranquil beaches, and rich cultural experiences.

Despite the strong influx of visitors, China maintains its lead in terms of the total number of tourists. However, travellers from South Korea spend the longest time in Thailand, followed by those from Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The data also reveals that different nationalities favour specific destinations for long stays. For example: