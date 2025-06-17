Pattaya tops list for one-night stays in Thailand

Digital travel platform Agoda spotlights the continued appeal of micro-travel, a go-to option for travellers seeking short-term trips that pack a punch. Perfect for spontaneous adventurers, micro-travel focuses on short, manageable getaways that fit into busy schedules, offering a refreshing escape without the need for extensive planning or hefty budgets.

Micro-travel makes exploring nearby destinations, cultural hubs, and hidden gems more accessible than ever. Whether it’s a day trip or a one-night stay, these bite-sized journeys are ideal for travellers with limited vacation time or unpredictable work commitments. With lower costs and reduced planning stress, taking a ‘micro-cation’ is the ideal antidote to those seeking a quick, stress-free adventure.

According to bookings made on Agoda during the first five months of the year, Pattaya emerged as the most popular destination for a one-night stay in Thailand, followed by Chonburi, Hua Hin, Rayong, and Khao Yai in the top five. All just a few hours' drive from Bangkok, these quick getaway spots prove you don’t need to travel far to enjoy a change of scenery.

On a broader scale, Pattaya also featured in the top destinations across Asia for a one-night stay. Topping the list was Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), with Seoul (South Korea), Taipei (Taiwan), Manila (Philippines), and Pattaya (Thailand) rounding out the top five, providing plenty of exciting options for travellers looking to make the most of a short stay.

Whether it’s city lights or beach sunsets, these destinations prove that exploring the world doesn’t require extra days off or time-consuming planning.