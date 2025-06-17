Pattaya tops list for one-night stays in Thailand

Digital travel platform Agoda spotlights the continued appeal of micro-travel, a go-to option for travellers seeking short-term trips that pack a punch. Perfect for spontaneous adventurers, micro-travel focuses on short, manageable getaways that fit into busy schedules, offering a refreshing escape without the need for extensive planning or hefty budgets.
Micro-travel makes exploring nearby destinations, cultural hubs, and hidden gems more accessible than ever. Whether it’s a day trip or a one-night stay, these bite-sized journeys are ideal for travellers with limited vacation time or unpredictable work commitments. With lower costs and reduced planning stress, taking a ‘micro-cation’ is the ideal antidote to those seeking a quick, stress-free adventure.
According to bookings made on Agoda during the first five months of the year, Pattaya emerged as the most popular destination for a one-night stay in Thailand, followed by Chonburi, Hua Hin, Rayong, and Khao Yai in the top five. All just a few hours' drive from Bangkok, these quick getaway spots prove you don’t need to travel far to enjoy a change of scenery.
On a broader scale, Pattaya also featured in the top destinations across Asia for a one-night stay. Topping the list was Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), with Seoul (South Korea), Taipei (Taiwan), Manila (Philippines), and Pattaya (Thailand) rounding out the top five, providing plenty of exciting options for travellers looking to make the most of a short stay.
Whether it’s city lights or beach sunsets, these destinations prove that exploring the world doesn’t require extra days off or time-consuming planning.
Here’s Agoda’s list of the top destinations in Thailand for small trips that yield big adventures:
Pattaya
Known for its lively beach scene, Pattaya is a fantastic choice for a one-night tropical retreat. Relax by the shore, enjoy fresh seafood, and catch a cabaret show for a memorable mini break.
Chonburi
Just a short drive from Bangkok, Chonburi offers a laid-back coastal escape perfect for a mini vacation. Enjoy peaceful beaches, sample local seafood delights, and explore charming seaside towns for a quick dose of relaxation and culture.
Hua Hin
With its blend of royal heritage and relaxed coastal vibes, Hua Hin offers a serene setting for a quick getaway. Unwind on wide, uncrowded beaches, browse charming local markets, or take a sunset walk along the pier—perfect for travellers craving a peaceful escape just a few hours from the city.
Rayong
Tucked away from the typical tourist trail, Rayong is a hidden gem that promises a peaceful weekend retreat, with secluded beaches, island hopping, and fresh seafood spots that promise a refreshing break from the usual hustle.
Khaoyai
Khao Yai stands out as a peaceful escape, where rolling hills, wildlife spotting, and cool mountain air create the perfect setting for a quick, rejuvenating break.
Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director at Agoda, shared, “As travel trends continue to evolve, micro-travel is emerging as the perfect solution for today’s busy and spontaneous travellers. Agoda is proud to highlight destinations across Thailand and Asia that offer incredible experiences without the need for lengthy trips or extensive planning. Whether it’s a quick beach retreat in Pattaya or a vibrant city escape in Kuala Lumpur, these short getaways deliver big adventures and lasting memories. We are dedicated to making travel accessible and convenient, providing great value deals to help everyone enjoy these quick escapes with ease.”