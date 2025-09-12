Amazing Green Fest 2025 promotes sustainable travel and eco-friendly tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continues its green momentum with Amazing Green Fest 2025, inviting travellers to explore the world responsibly while expanding a network that shares sustainable practices across all dimensions.

Now in its second year, Amazing Green Fest 2025 reinforces TAT’s commitment to sustainable tourism through a green-themed event held from September 11-14, 2025 at Sampran Riverside, Nakhon Pathom province.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said this year’s event builds on the success of Amazing Green Fest 2024, demonstrating TAT’s dedication to making sustainable travel accessible to all. “Sustainability is not a passing trend; it is a long-term safeguard for the tourism industry,” she added.

The festival is more than a celebration. It balances both demand and supply by raising awareness and inspiring travellers while providing a platform for tourism operators to exchange knowledge and enhance capabilities together. The initiative encourages responsible tourism, environmentally conscious business, and social, economic, and community consideration, supporting the long-term growth of Thailand’s tourism industry.