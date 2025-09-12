Amazing Green Fest 2025 promotes sustainable travel and eco-friendly tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continues its green momentum with Amazing Green Fest 2025, inviting travellers to explore the world responsibly while expanding a network that shares sustainable practices across all dimensions.
Now in its second year, Amazing Green Fest 2025 reinforces TAT’s commitment to sustainable tourism through a green-themed event held from September 11-14, 2025 at Sampran Riverside, Nakhon Pathom province.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said this year’s event builds on the success of Amazing Green Fest 2024, demonstrating TAT’s dedication to making sustainable travel accessible to all. “Sustainability is not a passing trend; it is a long-term safeguard for the tourism industry,” she added.
The festival is more than a celebration. It balances both demand and supply by raising awareness and inspiring travellers while providing a platform for tourism operators to exchange knowledge and enhance capabilities together. The initiative encourages responsible tourism, environmentally conscious business, and social, economic, and community consideration, supporting the long-term growth of Thailand’s tourism industry.
Amazing Green Fest 2025 features eight main zones promoting sustainable tourism:
1. Amazing Green Tourism – Showcases TAT’s sustainability initiatives, including the Thailand Tourism Awards, Organic Tourism, STGs, and STGs STAR, aiming to elevate tourism operators towards sustainable practices.
2. Amazing Green Market & Business Matching – Offers an organic and craft marketplace where producers meet consumers directly, alongside a space for business networking in the green sector.
3. Amazing Green Stories – Highlights eco-friendly tourism activities and businesses through eight sustainability-themed talks, inspiring participants with real-world examples.
4. Amazing Green Taste – Features over 30 restaurants serving sustainable cuisine using seasonal local and organic ingredients for tasting and shopping.
5. Amazing Green Playground – Provides a learning space for children and youth through workshops and activities that promote responsible travel awareness.
6. Amazing Green Innovation – Showcases over 10 booths of eco-friendly tourism innovations and services.
7. Amazing Green Workshop – Offers craft workshops reflecting local wisdom using natural and environmentally friendly materials.
8. Amazing Sharing Space – Creates an informal platform for sharing sustainability stories and ideas, encouraging participants to travel responsibly after the event.
The festival is free to attend and runs daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information, visit the Amazing Green Fest Facebook page or call Travel Buddy hotline 1672.