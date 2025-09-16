Vietnam Overtakes Thailand as Modern Chinese Tourists' Favourite

Vietnam’s rapid growth is reshaping Southeast Asia’s multi-billion-dollar tourism industry, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This surge is in stark contrast to regional giant Thailand, which is losing its market share.

Data from China Trading Desk, a firm that monitors Chinese travel and spending, suggests this shift could cost Thailand more than $3.5 billion in lost revenue, with the money instead flowing to Vietnam and its neighbours.

This phenomenon is largely driven by a new generation of Chinese tourists who prefer independent travel, reflecting a structural change in the world's largest tourism market.

"For this new group of Chinese tourists, Vietnam offers a new and fresh experience," says Subramania Patra, CEO of China Trading Desk. "Many tourists feel that Vietnam is still less crowded and more authentically local."

This year, Vietnam has welcomed a record high of nearly 14 million international tourists. Chinese tourists, its largest market, increased by 44% year-on-year during the first eight months of the year (January-August).

Malaysia has also seen a 35% increase in tourists from mainland China during the first half of the year, accompanied by a nearly 50% increase in flight seat capacity from China.

Shaharruddin Saaid, Executive Director of the Malaysian Association of Hotels, stated that the visa-free policy for Chinese citizens and a weaker Malaysian ringgit are expected to attract even more travellers from mainland China.

So far, hotels have reported higher demand and occupancy rates than last year.