Thailand Launches Mid-Autumn Festival Push for Chinese Tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China by launching a major tourism drive, highlighted by the “Amazing Thailand, Mid-Autumn Night 2025” event.

The campaign is part of the ongoing "Trusted Thailand" initiative, designed to boost confidence in the Kingdom as a safe and high-quality destination.

Held on the evening of October 6 at One Bangkok in the capital, the event coincided with both the Mid-Autumn Festival and China’s National Day, a key travel period known as Golden Week.

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Yang Xiaolong, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, co-chaired the event.

They welcomed a delegation of 100 top Chinese Content Creators and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), who arrived under the "Nihao Month" project.

These creators are currently experiencing Thai tourism services firsthand, intending to produce content promoting the “Charm of Thailand” using concepts like “5 Must Do in Thailand” and the country’s “Soft Power 5F.”

The primary goal of the event was to communicate the “Trusted Thailand” message, reinforcing confidence in the country’s quality and safety standards.

TAT aims to restore Thailand’s image as a reliable destination, ensuring it remains the Top of Mind choice for Chinese travellers and promoting sustainable, Two-Way Tourism.

