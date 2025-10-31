Thai Government Launches 'Wow' Tourism Drive on Cambodian Border

Bangkok to subsidise accommodation and travel for up to 10,000 visitors to seven provinces; move seeks to revive local economies after border tensions.
The Thai government has rolled out a new tourism initiative, “Check-in, Fun, Wow, East X Northeast,” designed to inject more than 90 million baht into the local economies along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The project, which is scheduled to begin on 15 November 2025, will offer financial support for travel and lodging to visitors as part of a targeted effort to boost regional income.
Airin Phanrit, deputy government spokesperson, explained that the scheme is a direct response to the economic and social fallout caused by recent border disputes.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed relevant agencies to prioritise local economic recovery, with tourism identified as the primary engine for driving grassroots development.
The project, managed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), aims to promote group tours through registered operators, linking seven border provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
The TAT will provide subsidies to tour companies for inter-provincial trips that include at least one overnight stay.
The grant includes an incentive of 300 baht per night of accommodation within the seven specified provinces, subject to set criteria.
Airin confirmed the key objectives are to restore confidence among both domestic and international tourists, revitalise the economy in the affected regions, and ensure income is distributed directly to local communities.
The government anticipates the scheme will generate at least 90 million baht in revenue through spending on package tours, accommodation, transport, food, and local services.
This is expected to significantly benefit tour operators, hotels, restaurants, and community retailers, whilst also creating sustained employment in the service sector.
The initiative will run until the full quota of 10,000 participants is reached. Tour operators wishing to take part can apply for support via the Tourism Council of Thailand or seek further details by calling 1672 Travel Buddy.