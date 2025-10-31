Thai Government Launches 'Wow' Tourism Drive on Cambodian Border

Bangkok to subsidise accommodation and travel for up to 10,000 visitors to seven provinces; move seeks to revive local economies after border tensions.

The Thai government has rolled out a new tourism initiative, “Check-in, Fun, Wow, East X Northeast,” designed to inject more than 90 million baht into the local economies along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The project, which is scheduled to begin on 15 November 2025, will offer financial support for travel and lodging to visitors as part of a targeted effort to boost regional income.

Airin Phanrit, deputy government spokesperson, explained that the scheme is a direct response to the economic and social fallout caused by recent border disputes.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed relevant agencies to prioritise local economic recovery, with tourism identified as the primary engine for driving grassroots development.

The project, managed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), aims to promote group tours through registered operators, linking seven border provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

