‘Koh Kret Pottery’ GI Product Becomes Cultural Landmark

“Koh Kret Pottery” in Nonthaburi is a valuable cultural heritage of the Mon Thai people, with knowledge of craftsmanship passed down since the Thonburi period. It was registered as a Geographical Indication (GI) product by the Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce, in 2010, to protect its identity and promote its economic value.

The key characteristic of "Koh Kret Pottery" is the use of fine clay, influenced by the geographical features of Koh Kret, a large island in the Chao Phraya River, covering more than 2,820 rai. It is one of the most abundant sources of high-quality clay in Thailand. The clay is fine, dense, and non-grainy, making it ideal for shaping and carving detailed, intricate designs like lotus and leaf patterns without the need for glazing.

Additionally, the clay from Koh Kret contains small amounts of iron, which causes the pottery to develop a natural reddish-orange color after being fired at high temperatures. The finished products are strong, durable, and have a unique beauty that distinguishes them from pottery produced elsewhere. This characteristic is one of the charming aspects of Koh Kret pottery.